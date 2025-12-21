Marvin Harrison Jr. Expected to Play for Cardinals vs. Falcons

ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., questionable with a heel injury, is expected to play according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The Cardinals play host to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16.

Harrison's heel injury had kept him out of the last two games, though he practiced every day in the week leading up to Sunday.

"That's a tough injury but particularly (for) a skill guy that runs fast and has to decelerate and accelerate. Our staff has done a good job with him," head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Friday.

"He's done a good job pushing through."

Official inactives for Cardinals vs Falcons will be released 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 2:05 PM MST kickoff.

More on Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Injury

"Any kind of deceleration really," Harrison told reporters when asked about his prior limitations. "I can kind of run straight, but changing directions and decelerating, that makes it tough having a heel issue."

Harrison's 2025 season hasn't quite gone to plan. After a disappointing rookie campaign, his second year was expected to be a massive step up -- though a mix of injuries, lack of opportunity and overall inconsistency within his opportunities has prompted more questions than answers at this point in time.

“Just continue to get better. Put good things on tape and help the team as much as I can," Harrison added on finishing the final three games strong. Arizona's just 3-11 on the year and currently own the No. 6 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Probably playing through the injury the rest of the year, just kind of dealing with that, and just go out there and just have fun. Be grateful for the opportunity that you have and just help the guys, help the team win.”

Harrison has 40 receptions for 594 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. He's also battled a concussion and appendicitis previously this season.

Michael Wilson has taken a massive step up in his absence, though it will be interesting to see how offensive coordinator Drew Petzing navigates the final three games of the season with his top two wideouts.

Previously ruled out for Arizona was all of Evan Brown (personal), Darren Hall (concussion), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), Max Melton (heel) and Jalen Thompson (hamstring).

Questionable for the Cardinals alongside Harrison are L.J. Collier (knee), Cody Simon (knee/ankle), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle) and Xavier Weaver (hamstring).

