Michael Wilson Looks to be a League-Winner in the Fantasy Football Playoffs

Michael Wilson has been a revelation over the past four weeks. The former 3rd round pick has been playing as the literal best Wide Receiver in football when Marvin Harrison Jr. has been out. He has no less than (118) Yards when playing as the WR1 and it leads us to wonder if he can sustain high-output once Harrison Jr. does return. Is Wilson a league-winner? That is what we will decipher today.

2025 Stats: Michael Wilson

When playing with Harrison Jr. in the lineup, Wilson is averaging (4.5) Targets per Game, (2.5) Receptions per Game, (26.7) Yards per Game, and (1) Touchdown in total.

When playing without Harrison Jr. in the lineup, Wilson is averaging (16.3) Targets per Game, (12) Receptions per Game, (148.3) Yards per Game, and 2 Touchdowns in total.

Wilson is a curious case. He is the WR30 in Fantasy Football, but without those three games, Wilson is well outside of the Top-50 Wide Receivers and very much unstartable. With those three games, Wilson is the WR1.

Why to Expect Going Forward

Michael Wilson's 17-game pace with no Marvin Harrison Jr.



278 targets

204 receptions

2,522 receiving yards

11 touchdowns pic.twitter.com/htqA9c72uK — Underdog (@Underdog) December 8, 2025

It is no secret that Wilson is a must-start without Harrison Jr. At the moment, Harrison Jr. is a true questionable status for Week 15, so we really do not yet know if he will go. What we will do is consider this offensive outlook if Harrison Jr. does play.

Cardinals OC, Drew Petzing, had said that Wilson would maintain a larger role in this offense. However, he said this two weeks ago. What we can check up on is the Week 13 game where Harrison Jr. did play.

In Week 13, Wilson had (7) Targets, although catching only (3) balls. Prior to Week 13, Wilson had only recorded one game of 7+ Targets with Harrison Jr. in the lineup. Wilson had also recorded three games of >80% of snaps played with Harrison Jr. active. In Week 13, Wilson played 93% of snaps.

It definitely appears that Wilson will have a high Target Share, even with Harrison Jr. back. I would expect that Wilson will compete on working in a >20% Target Share. Around 17-20% is a safe number to expect.

Stock Watch Post-Harrison Jr. Return

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the WR22 in Points per Game. This has him as a low-end WR2. I would keep him there as a mid-to-low tier WR2 with neutralizing factors of the Brissett passing offense offset by the Wilson upgraded role. ,

Michael Wilson will only bad a tad lower than Harrison Jr. in expected output. I would value Wilson as a low-end WR2/high-end Flex/WR3.

Trey McBride is mostly unaffected, and he remains as the TE1 in most weeks.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Remains Questionable with Heel Injury

#Cardinals Trey Benson - Practice progression highly suggests setback. Would have to return Wk 15 or miss rest of season. Lean toward missing#Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr - Suspect heel contusion. Absence typically = short-term, but early return often carries stats dip



4/9 — Deepak Chona, MD. SMA (@SportMDAnalysis) December 6, 2025

According to Deepak Chona, MD. SMA, this heel injury is often going to be a short-term matter. This might suggest that Harrison Jr. has a good chance to return in Week 15. However, the team could be cautious, especially with the recent offensive successes in his absence.

There is little clarity otherwise. Wednesday tends to be a hot spot for new injury updates, so stay tuned into our Injuries page for now updates later in the week.

