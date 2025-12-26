AJ Brown Scares Fantasy Football Managers with Wisdom Teeth Operation

It appears that AJ Brown decided it was a good idea to get his wisdom teeth taken out ahead of Week 17. I suppose it makes sense as the Eagles have clinched the NFC East. However, they still have not clinched their seeding, and the do have a high-impact game against the Bills, on the road, nonetheless. Brown is in question to play this week and this will not just affect the Eagles, it will also affect your Fantasy Football team.

Fantasy Football Impact

If Brown were to miss Week 17, it will boost DeVonta Smith more than anyone else. He has a 26% Target Share, and he would very likely go up to 30-35%, with 40% upside. Smith also has a 24% Red Zone Target Share. Though he is not that big body that Brown is, Smith should see an increase to 30% in the Red Zone, with increased big-play ability.

It is not be noted that the Eagles expect Brown to play, likely in a full workload. However, this is unconfirmed yet, so we err on the side of caution.

The Eagles really only work to Smith and Brown in the receiving game. Their WR3 is Jahan Dotson, who commands a 6% Target Share for (15) Yards per Game and (1) Total Touchdown. Dotson will, however, move up into a notable role worth DFS sleeper value. Dotson will be volatile in his expected output, but we can expect 15%, or so, in Target Share, as a best estimation.

Dallas Goedert works a very different route tree, but it would make plenty of sense for the Eagles to get him more involved in the gameplan. Goedert is tied for 1st in Tight End Touchdowns with (10) on the year.

Other than this, the Eagles would go a bit more run-heavy. Saquon Barkley already faces a very favorable matchup in here. It goes even more favorable, as it also promotes sleeper status for Tank Bigsby. The Eagles would likely limit Barkley is they get up comfortably in this game.

Stock Watch (If Brown is Out)

DeVonta Smith moves up to become a Top-15 Wide Receiver

Jahan Dotson is still a bench/unrosterable item, but he would become a moderate DFS sleeper.

Dallas Goedert becomes a Top-5 Tight End.

Saquon Barkley has RB1 overall upside, although that is already in the outlook.

AJ Brown Questionable in Week 17 (Wisdom Teeth)

AJ Brown (teeth) back at practice pic.twitter.com/5a8Ju2Abl8 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 26, 2025

Brown had decided to get his wisdom teeth out earlier in the week. For anyone that has had this procedure done, you know that it can take a day or two to feel better. It is not simple procedure. Brown did return to practice on Friday, and so he is expected to play.

It is unique that Brown decided to get this work done at this point in the season. We do not know if he maybe needed this done, and had existing pain. This is personal stuff that we have no business knowing. Nonetheless, Brown got his teeth out and should play this week, primed for a playoff run in a short time from now.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: