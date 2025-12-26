Perfect Week 17 FanDuel DFS Lineup: Staying Hot with Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars

The NFL is winding down, but implications still lie heavy for a multitude of teams. It is make or break season for playoff and seedings aspirations. As for some other franchises, it is make or break season for job security on, and off the field. There may be some new aspects to consider in our analysis, but nothing is impossible, and the sky is the limit. This is our perfect Sunday FanDuel DFS Preview.

Best Quarterback Picks

Joe Burrow debunked any doubt in Week 16. He went for (4) Passing Touchdowns on (309) Yards against the Dolphins top-half defense. The Bengals are a great offense, and it should be expected to continue against the Cardinals all-around mediocre defense.

Drake Maye go early and often on the Jets 25th ranked, and injured secondary. In their prior meeting, Maye only scored (1) Touchdown, but on 25-34 and 294 Yards passing. He should surely score better in Fantasy this week.

Trevor Lawrence is red-hot and the Colts are ice-cold. Lawrence has over (39) Points per Game over his last two games. One of those games was against the lethal Broncos defense. They now get the Colts 19th ranked defense versus the position, and a unit that is playing very bad of recent.

Jacoby Brissett finally came down to earth in Week 16. Nonetheless, his statistics through nine games are proven to be elite, and so that should be expected to potentially come back out this week. The Bengals are 27th versus Quarterbacks, and this game should be care-free among two dead teams. Brissett averages (17.86) FanDuel Points per Game.

Tyler Shough has definitely been out performing the other rookie QB’s 😳 pic.twitter.com/5rG4ZMQkXj — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) December 22, 2025

Tyler Shough is the future, no doubt about it. In his last six games, Shough has reached at least (18) Points in five affairs. He now gets the Titans 23rd ranked defense versus Quarterbacks.

Best Quarterback Picks

Joe Burrow $8,700

Drake Maye $8,400

Trevor Lawrence $8,000

Jacoby Brissett $7,600

Tyler Shough $7,300

Best Running Back Picks

James Cook is averaging (20.2) Points per Game, and is coming off of back-to-back multi-touchdowns games against Top-10 defenses. He now gets the Eagles 24th ranked defense versus Running Backs.

De'Von Achane saw no regression with Quinn Ewers. He had (90) Total Yards on (18) Touches, plus (1) Touchdown. The Buccaneers are 21st ranked versus the position, and Achane will be a key piece whether up, or down in the game.

Saquon Barkley is trending highly right now. He has (20.5) Points per Game over his last three games. This will now be another soft matchup versus the Bills abysmal 27th ranked run stop.

Bucky Irving is averaging (18.8) Touches per Game in his four games back from injury. That should say all you need to know. Now, we add that fact that the Dolphins biggest weakness is their 23rd ranked run stop.

Chase Brown became the third Canadian to score 3 or more touchdowns in a single game 👏🍁 pic.twitter.com/ciZR7cIjmW — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) December 24, 2025

Chase Brown is off of a (3) Touchdown games against Miami. He now gets the Cardinals 30th ranked run stop. Since Week 7, Brown has not once scored less than (12.5) Points, which would be 1.6x of this salary.

Travis Etienne Jr. maintains to average over (20) Touches per Game. The Colts should provide for a soft spot to the Jaguars, in turn promoting a run script.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is in a high-volume role with the Giants. They must play better to aid his upside, but a game versus the Raider should even-out into a promising affair for Tracy. They are 22nd versus Running Backs.

Best Running Back Picks

James Cook $9,000

De'Von Achane $8,800

Saquon Barkley $8,700

Bucky Irving $8,300

Chase Brown $8,000

Travis Etienne Jr. $7,600

Tyrone Tracy Jr. $6,200

Best Wide Receiver Picks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is always a considerable option. He faces a Panthers 13th ranked coverage. Nonetheless, Smith-Njigba averages (20.3) Points per Game, or 2.1x of this weeks salary.

Ja'Marr Chase is very stack-able with Burrow. He has (27) Total Targets over his last two games.

Chris Olave through 15 games:



92 REC

1,044 YDS

8 TD



Career-high for catches and touchdowns in a season. pic.twitter.com/qrdrT9vciw — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 23, 2025

Chris Olave has sneakily found himself as the WR6 in Fantasy Football. The connection that has with Shough is going to be highly touted into 2026. Olave has (10) Targets per Game over his last five games. The Titans are just 21st in coverage.

Jakobi Meyers are curated a stellar connection to Lawrence. Meyers has (7.8) Targets per Game in his last four games. He also has (3) Touchdowns over his last five games. The Colts, for that matter, are 30th versus Wide Receivers.

Refer to our sleeper picks down below for more depth at the position. Wide Receivers run thin in good matchups this week.

Best Wide Receiver Picks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba $9,600

Ja'Marr Chase $9,400

Chris Olave $8,100

Jakobi Meyers $6,800

Best Tight End Picks

Trey McBride versus the 32nd ranked Tight End defense? Sign me up. This is a no-brainer and requires little analysis.

Harold Fannin Jr. is the 4th most targeted Tight End in the NFL. Facing a 30th ranked defense versus Tight Ends will make him very viable to play.

Brenton Strange falls on our must-start list this week. He plays with great volume, explosivity, and takes on a 28th ranked defensive unit.

Hunter Henry is beloved at a cheap salary of $5,500. He is one of the most explosive Tight Ends in the NFL, demanding a high Red Zone Target Share, and facing a 20th ranked defensive unit.

Best Tight End Picks

Trey McBride $8,000

Harold Fannin Jr. $6,500

Brenton Strange $5,600

Hunter Henry $5,500

Best Sleeper Picks

Tre Tucker $5,400

Tucker has plummeted from a successful WR2 to a mostly bench-able item. However, he should get back to relevance this week. The Giants are 25th versus Wide Receivers, and this game will likely even out to be a good, competitive matchup with balanced scoring on both sides Tucker has over (5) Targets per Game on a 19% Target Share.

Tank Bigsby $5,200

This could be risky, but the Eagles have clinched the NFC North, so logically they would play cautious with their star items. Bigsby went 4-for-37 and a Touchdown in Week 16. He should very well have no less than (5) Touches this week with 10+ Touch upside versus a 27th ranked Bills run stop.

Juwan Johnson $5,200

Johnson is coming off of a (9) Target game for (8) Receptions and (89) Yards. He remains as among the most targeted Tight Ends in the NFL. The Titans are just 18th versus the position.

Defense/Special Teams

We always attack sacks and turnovers, and tandem with bad offenses versus good defenses. It is quite simple. These are the best bets in Week 17:

New England Patriots $5,000

Pittsburgh Steelers $4,400

New Orleans Saints $4,200

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: