Alec Pierce's Latest Injury Update Could Pave Way For Colts Breakout WR In 2026

Indianapolis Colts star wideout posted an encouraging breakout campaign in 2025, posting his first 1,000-yard campaign in year four. His performance led to the team’s decision to part ways with Michael Pittman Jr., ultimately inking the former second-round pick to a four-year, $114 million deal.

Pierce will take over the reins as Indianapolis’s WR1, emerging as one of the top vertical threats in the league over recent seasons. The Colts wideout is battling adversity coming into his fifth season, navigating rehab following left ankle surgery back in March.

On Wednesday, Pierce offered an official timeline for return as the team progresses through minicamp, stating he expects his rehab to take four to six months. This timeline would keep him sidelined through the preseason and could rule him out for the first several games of the 2026 season.

Alec Pierce (ankle) could be out "well into" training camp and past the preseason, per @HolderStephen. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) June 10, 2026

He played through a nagging issue during the 2025 season, racking up 47 catches for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns. His 21.3 yards per catch led the NFL, a feat he achieved for the second consecutive season. Pierce will remain a valuable fantasy football contributor despite his injury, but how will this report affect his outlook coming into the season?

Let’s explore Pierce’s value as leagues gear up for fantasy football drafts:

Alec Pierce’s Injury Paves Way For Sleeper Candidate In Colts WR Room Early In 2026

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) pulls in a pass Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pierce was slated to enter the regular season with an ADP in the top 75 picks in fantasy drafts. Considering his timeline could force him to miss time early in the season, managers will likely prefer Makai Lemon, DK Metcalf, or Michael Wilson in this draft range, three candidates who are coming into the year with a clean bill of health.

Fantasy owners interested in Pierce should continue to monitor his rehab progression as the offseason rolls on, though I expect the lead wideout to fall outside the top 100 picks in most leagues.

His injury hasn’t drastically affected his dynasty outlook, as he’s still rostered in over 90% of leagues, according to FantasyPros’ roster data. Pierce’s timeline will hinder his trade value through the offseason, but managers can remain bullish on his long-term outlook.

Behind Pierce, Josh Downs will look to make the most of an expanded role. Managers should expect an uptick in volume from Downs to start the season, along with star tight end Tyler Warren. Both Downs and Warren will present additional value early in the 2026 season, should Pierce miss time, opening the year as Daniel Jones’ two top targets in the passing game.

Pierce’s injury could also have an impact on playcalling early in the season. Shane Steichen could lean on Jonathan Taylor without Pierce at 100%, potentially generating greater volume among the backfield.

The 26-year old is hoping for a speedy recovery as he looks to build on career-best production in 2025.

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