Andy Reid Gives Surprise Update on Xaiver Worthy Injury Status
On Friday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy exited the team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil with a shoulder injury after colliding with teammate Travis Kelce. He suffered a dislocated shoulder and was deemed out indefinitely, meaning that he could play next week or land on injured reserve. On Monday, we got some more clarity on his injury.
While we still don't know when Worthy will be ready to play, it does sound like he is going to try to avoid surgery, which would keep him out long-term. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says that the second-year wide receiver is considered "day-to-day." It's expected that he will attempt to rehab the shoulder and play through it with a brace on.
The question is when will he return to the lineup? And how will this impact Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs' playmakers?
Although Reid says Worthy is day to day, the injury seemed far more serious and it would be somewhat shocking to see the second-year receiver on the field for Kansas City's Week 2 clash against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. However, if Worthy was going to push through pain to play any game in the regular season, it would be this one. A Super Bowl rematch following a surprising Week 1 upset at the hands of the Chargers has the Chiefs already in desperation mode. They can't afford to fall in an 0-2 hole. But they also want to keep one of their top playmakers in good health for the postseason. Decisions, decisions...
Fantasy Football Impact of Xavier Worthy Injury
We have seen players play through injuries like this before, which leaves them with obvious limitations and makes them extremely vulnerable to re-injury. While he could still be a productive wide receiver as Patrick Mahomes' top option, we would strongly suggest that you temper expectations and understand the risk you run if you start him. There is a chance that he goes out there, takes a hit, and his week is over.
If he does miss time, Hollywood Brown would be the biggest beneficiary based on what we saw in Week 1. Brown was targeted 16 times last week and caught 10 passes for 99 yards. Travis Kelce, Juju Smith-Schuster, and even Tyquan Thornton should all see an uptick in volume as well.
However, the biggest long-term winner might end up being Rashee Rice. The biggest fear for Rice owners was that in his absence during his six-game suspension, Worthy would establish himself as a WR1-caliber player, and it would damage his role when he returns from suspension. Now, it looks like Rice will be returning as a desperately needed WR1 whose biggest target competition is a banged-up Worthy and aging Kelce.