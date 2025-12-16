Anthony Richardson Injury Update: Colts QB Receives Positive Update While On IR

The Indianapolis Colts stunned fans with the signing of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, who made his first start since the 2020 NFL season after four seasons of retirement. The Colts’ quarterback room was obliterated by injury when Daniel Jones joined Anthony Richardson on Injured Reserve after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 14.

Rivers quickly started an upward trend after landing on the practice squad early in the week, receiving the nod over rookie backup Riley Leonard, as Richardson remained on IR through the week. Many expected the former No. 4 overall pick to return to practice after being cleared on Monday, though no designation or update has been provided by the team as of yet.

Richardson has been out since Week 6 after suffering an orbital fracture, and time is running out for a potential return this season. This could mean the offense rides it out with Rivers at the helm going into the playoffs, following the team’s narrow 18-16 loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.

Rivers was serviceable in his first game back, completing 18 of his 27 pass attempts for 120 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The offense relied on Jonathan Taylor and the team’s stout rushing attack, but the unit struggled against a stout Seahawks defense, racking up just 97 yards over 30 carries.

In fantasy, Taylor makes one of the few cases to start among Week 16 lineups in Indianapolis’ offense, but he could offer plenty of upside down the stretch of the season. Here’s an outlook for the remainder of the Colts’ offense with Rivers likely to close the season as the team’s starter under center:

Jonathan Taylor Makes One Of Few Start Cases In Fantasy Among Colts Offense

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) walks to the locker room following a loss against the Seattle Seahawks Colts at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven-Imagn Images

It’s difficult to project fantasy starters beyond Taylor in Indianapolis’ offense over the final weeks of the season. Taylor checks into Week 16 ranked as RB1 among non-PPR leagues, and RB2 among PPR leagues, trailing only Christian McCaffrey. Taylor racked up 13.1 PPR points on the back of a 101-scrimmage yard effort versus the Seahawks, but other Colts stars struggled in the loss.

In the passing game, star rookie tight end Tyler Warren struggled for the second straight week, hauling in just three of his six targets for 19 yards through the air, which marked his second-lowest single-game mark of the season. He was limited to 4.9 PPR points, continuing his worst fantasy stretch of the year thus far.

Michael Pittman Jr. also caught just three passes, racking up 26 receiving yards in the loss. Pittman’s 5.6 PPR points marked his second quiet week over his last three games, though he remains one of the top threats in the Colts’ passing game. Ameer Abdullah emerged as the leading receiver in Indianapolis’ offense, posting 32 yards over his five catches, though it's hard to project sustained volume for the backup running back down the stretch of the season. A tough Week 16 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers provides a tough matchup for the Colts offense.

Read More Fantasy On SI News