2025 Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings: Patrick Mahomes, Jonathan Taylor Slide

Week 14 is just about over (once the Eagles take on the Chargers on Monday Night Football), and we are now heading into the fantasy football playoffs. The rest of the season isn't all that long anymore. We are now down to a three-game shootout, and they are the three most important games of the season. These are our 2025 fantasy football playoff rankings heading into Week 15.

Josh Allen Is No. 1 in Rest of Season Fantasy Football QB Rankings

Josh Allen is once again in our top spot, and at this point, it's hard to imagine him falling out of it, assuming he doesn't suffer an injury. The other big stars with rushing upside have really fallen off a cliff in the back half of the season. We have Drake Maye right behind Allen, and the top five is rounded out by Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Dak Prescott.

We have Patrick Mahomes falling all the way out of the top five and Lamar Jackson behind him. Jayden Daniels is tentatively still in our top 10, but depending on the reports we hear out of Washington this week about his elbow, he could potentially plummet.

Jonathan Taylor Slips In Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings Following Daniel Jones' Injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

There were huge shakeups at the top of our running back rankings. We now have Jahmyr Gibbs trailing De'Von Achane as our top two running backs in PPR formats. Jonathan Taylor dropped down to the third spot after the injury to Daniel Jones, and Bijan Robinson is in the fifth spot due to the terrible play by Kirk Cousins, holding their offense back. Christian McCaffrey edges out B-Rob for the No. 4 spot. As you get deeper into the rankings, you will see a ton of shakeups. Especially if you are looking to start a running back in your flex position during the fantasy football playoffs.

Wide Receivers: CeeDee Lamb Falls Out of Top 5 After Concussion

There are a ton of changes and shifts in the wide receiver rankings. However, the top of the rankings has stayed relatively the same. The top three are still Ja'Marr Chase, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Puka Nacua, with the top five being rounded out by Amon-Ra St. Brown and Rashee Rice.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after catching a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

CeeDee Lamb has dropped out of the top five after suffering a concussion in Week 14, which could potentially cost him a game. Beyond that, there are far too many changes to go over everything, so be sure to check them all out if you have questions about your WR2 or flex options.

Tight Ends Remain Steady

The tight ends have held steady for the most part. Still, if you are trying to figure out which tight ends to start, stash, or stream in your fantasy football playoffs, we are here to help you out.

2025 Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings (PPR, Half-PPR, Standard)

