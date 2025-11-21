Bucky Irving May Be a Buy-Low Fantasy Football Steal Ahead of his Imminent Return
Many of you Fantasy Football owners are waiting on the return of Bucky Irving. He dealt with a foot and shoulder injury back in late September and has remained out ever since. He has slowly been creeping back, but his date of return still hangs in the balance. As of the past couple days, even more news has arisen about the situation that we will get into. Nonetheless, Todd Bowles does expect Irving back soon. This is how the injury stands as of today, November 21st.
Injury Status: Bucky Irving
After Week 4 went down, Irving had shown up at practice with a boot on his left foot. Nobody saw this coming and it did err much concern on the part of Fantasy Football owners. He did end up missing Week 5 and has not seen the field ever since.
Even worse, it turned out that Irving also had a shoulder subluxation. This is a fancy way as saying that he dislocated his shoulder.
These were never simple injuries and so Irving has been rehabbing his way back ever since that Week 4 news report.
Additional reports this week indicate that Irving has been navigating mental health challenges during this time. Mental health is a serious matter and should always be treated with care and respect. We wish Irving the absolute best as he continues his recovery. Todd Bowles shared that he is doing much better, and Irving is eager to rejoin his teammates. He is expected to return as early as Week 13.
When Irving does return, he expects no dip in efficiency. However, we could expect his workload to be in a short-term split with Sean Tucker and Rachaad White. Be sure to checkout our Buccaneers Depth Chart Debate on this backfield.
Stock Watch
Bucky Irving will be a startable asset when back, but expect output that of a Flex player with RB2 upside. In the long-term, he can be an RB1 come playoff time, Weeks 15-17. I would consider buying low.
Sean Tucker will be an RB2 this week. In the long-term, he may dip to being a Fantasy Football bench player. I would not sell him off unless the returns are very good.
Rachaad White should not be started now, or in the long-term. He is a mild handcuff.
What is Bucky Irving Worth in the Trade Market?
Irving was drafted as the RB8 in Fantasy Football. He had been performing to his value in the four weeks played. I would value him as a RB1, but you cannot expect that output right away. It may take until his second game back to see full returns.
The Buccaneers have been as expected in their run game this year. That means that Irving should net return that of a high-end RB2. He does not get RB1 value given the risk still associated until he does indeed return to the field.
Best players to trade Irving away for:
- Breece Hall
- Kyren Williams
- Marvin Harrison Jr.
- Nico Collins
Best players to trade away to get Irving for:
- Derrick Henry
- TreVeyon Henderson (Longshot)
- Chase Brown
- Drake London
- AJ Brown