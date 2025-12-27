Lamar Jackson Still Doubtful for Saturday Against Green Bay

Lamar Jackson remains doubtful for Saturday night's game against Green Bay. Meanwhile, Jordan Love has been announced as being out. So, instead of that matchup, we get Tyler Huntley versus Malik Willis. It is a definite downgrade and a buzzkill in many respects. Willis is a little banged up and under the weather too.

As for Jackson, the rumor sites have been more focused on where he may end up next season as opposed to his current status. Everyone wants to make up a trade scenario that benefits their favorite team err the one they write for. Jackson has not practice all week due to a back injury. His status could be determined as early as Saturday morning.

This is a must win game for Baltimore. Simply, the Ravens must win out and Pittsburgh must lose their final two games. The Steelers play in Cleveland on Sunday. Most expect Pittsburgh to win anyway. However, it does seem odd how things are playing out in Baltimore. It has been a crazy season with a 1-5 start, a dramatic turn around, and now a tragic ending.

Jackson's Many Injury Struggles This Season

Having Lamar Jackson on one's fantasy football team has been an adventure in 2025. It has been one ailment after another. There was the hamstring that kept him out several weeks. Add in knee, ankle, and toe problems during the second half of the season and the quarterback has felt much pain. Fantasy owners have too as Jackson's numbers have dropped.

It is no surprise he will unlikely play Saturday against Green Bay barring something almost miraculous. Jackson probably should be shut down. The chances the Ravens win the division now are remote at best. Pittsburgh has won three straight games down the stretch which has been unlike recent December's past.

With their playoff hopes on the line, the Ravens face a must-win Saturday against Green Bay, which ruled out QB Jordan Love with a concussion and is expected to start backup Malik Willis.



Baltimore may also be without Lamar Jackson, who is listed as doubtful, with Tyler Huntley… pic.twitter.com/eDAqNj1dJN — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) December 26, 2025

The assumption is that Jackson will be out. Tyler Huntley was efficient in an October win against the Chicago Bears. He passed for 186 yards and a touchdown and added 53 yards on the ground. The Green Bay defense would not be as worried about Huntley. At this point, even a hobbled Jackson may not phase them much.

Yes, Green Bay's defense has taken it on the chin the past few weeks. Denver scored 34 points a couple of weeks ago and Chicago pounded the ball to the tune of 192 yards rushing last week. It is safe to say that Jackson would need to be close to or at 100% given the issues with Baltimore's offensive line.

As we said above, Huntley is mobile like Jackson just not quite as dynamic. It is a big reason why the spread has gone to the side of Green Bay even though they are on the road.

The Growing Fantasy Football Reality

People speak of inflection points with the relationship between Jackson and Baltimore. That may be true. For fantasy football players, the prospect of Jackson's fading durability raises more questions than anything else - including any potential rumors of changing teams.

Four years ago there were similar doubts with the quarterback after a much worse season (16 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions). What is more crazy is that his position rank then was 16th. Now, it is 19th. That is pretty stark. Even if Jackson plays Saturday night at home, the last seven games paint a grim picture that will not magically transform itself.

Jackson just is not good right now in thie state. Period.

