Latest Lamar Jackson Injury Update Has Ravens’ Playoff Hopes Looking Bleak
Lamar Jackson has been the center of attention for a variety of reasons this week.
Not only has the quarterback's relationship with the Ravens and coach John Harbaugh become the talk of the town—thanks to an in-depth column from the Baltimore Sun’s Mike Preston—but he's also been dealing with a back injury that he suffered during his team's game against the Patriots last Sunday.
During the first half of what would eventually end as a 28–24 Ravens loss, Jackson was hit in the back by New England safety Craig Woodson after a short gain on the ground. He walked to the locker room with trainers and did not return to the game, being replaced by backup Tyler Huntley.
Jackson was officially diagnosed with a back contusion and has since failed to practice this week—leading to some unfortunate news via the team’s latest injury report on Thursday afternoon.
Lamar Jackson Injury Update
Following the Ravens’ practice in Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, the team officially listed Jackson as doubtful for their Week 17 game against the Packers coming up on Saturday in Green Bay.
Should Jackson not be able to suit up, it will again be Huntley getting the start under center for the Ravens.
How Lamar Jackson injury could impact Ravens’ playoff chances
As things currently stand in the AFC playoff picture, the Ravens need to not only win out, but also get help from the Steelers, in order to qualify for the postseason by winning the AFC North. A loss to the Packers on Saturday would formally eliminate their 2025 playoff hopes.
Should Jackson not play, the Ravens' chances of missing the postseason for the first time since 2021 would inherently increase. Sure, Huntley could emerge as Baltimore's savior and get the job done, but Jackson—a two-time NFL MVP and three-time First-Team All-Pro—unquestionably gives them their best shot to win.
Kickoff from Green Bay’s Lambeau Field is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and will stream on Peacock.