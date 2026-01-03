Lamar Jackson Good to Go for Sunday Night Football

When they put out the injury report on Friday afternoon, one notable name was definitely not on the list. Yes, Lamar Jackson had no injury designation.

Game status at Steelers pic.twitter.com/MZkcwYBY0f — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 2, 2026

Jackson missed Week 17's game against the Green Bay Packers on the road. Fortunately, Derrick Henry turned in a monster and vintage perfromance. This week that may go to Jackson. It will be intriguing to see what may happen on Sunday night. No one truly knows what will happen on Sunday night. One thing is to expect the unexpected.

The quarterback was a full participant in practice this week. He took part in all phases leading into the game on Sunday. The back did not appear to be an issue at all. Jackson has had a difficult 2025 and that does not even include the "relationship" with the Ravens' organization (John Harbaugh, etc.). For fantasy owners, the season has gone so far off course with the quarterback.

Lamar Jackson Fantasy Impacts For Week 18

The mystery with Jackson surrounds some of the previous injuries from 2025 more than anything else. A deep tissue back contusion has impacted his mobility. There is no doubt in that as fact. Jackson has been hit more often behind a questionable at best offensive line. Mobility in practice is one thing. Mobility going up against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North is another.

A win in Pittsburgh on Sunday night gets Jackson and the Ravens into the playoffs. The Steelers give up a lot of their yards through the air on defense. However, both Buffalo and especially Baltimore have run very effectively (over 200 yards) already this season. A multi-faceted attack from Derrick Henry and a healthy Jackson could stress the Pittsburgh defense.

The Lamar Jackson slander has gotten OUTRAGEOUS and needs to stop.



This is Lamar Jackson answering questions about BS reports questioning his relationship with John Harbaugh, whether he wants to be in Baltimore or not, allegedly sleeping in meetings and whether or not he quit on… pic.twitter.com/l0Huyri7Um — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 3, 2026

Jackson took on everything Friday. He has one final regular season battle. Simply, you will know within the first few plays how his back, quad, and other issues are. The one thing that cannot be questioned is his willingness to play.

The quarterback feels he is fully ready to go. With a weather forecast featuring cold but stagnant conditions, Jackson should have no issues throwing the ball. Mobility is again the only question. Based on what has been seen this week at practice, Jackson is running well and that is essential.

Potential Projections For Lamar Jackson

Jackson has not been a dual threat since the Miami return due to the hamstring injury, The quarterback has only thrown for 250+ yards once all season (288 against Detroit). Baltimore has enough weapons to RPO all evening in Pittsburgh. Rest and recovery might have been the best thing that the quarterback solely needed.

Giving Jackson the benefit of the doubt is important. The man has led all fantasy quarterbacks twice in his career (2019 and 2024). His baseline has been well above average four times in his career. That is not easy to do. Jackson will see lots of pressure with the likely return of T.J. Watt. If he avoids the rush like in the first meeting, there will be chances.

It all starts with Derrick Henry on Sunday. Baltimore has to run well to set up the RPO. Again, the belief is that Jackson can pull this off. He is going to have to throw a little more often at times on Sunday night. If the quarterback runs for 40-50+ yards on the ground, Baltimore likely gets the win this time. That is doubly true if September Lamar shows up.

