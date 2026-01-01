Lamar Jackson Makes Game Status Clear for Sunday Night’s AFC North Title Game
Lamar Jackson’s health has been among many topics of discussion in Baltimore this week as the Ravens get set to take on the Steelers Sunday night.
The star quarterback exited his team’s Week 16 loss to the Patriots with a back injury and did not return, being replaced by backup Tyler “Snoop” Huntley. Jackson was officially diagnosed with a back contusion and, after failing to practice at all last week, also missed the Ravens’ win over the Packers last Saturday night.
Now set up for what is effectively an AFC North championship game—as the winner from Pittsburgh clinches the division and earns the AFC’s No. 4 seed, while the loser goes home—Baltimore received a promising update straight from the horse’s mouth on Thursday afternoon.
Lamar Jackson say’s he’s “100%” going to be out there against the Steelers
Following Thursday’s Ravens practice in Baltimore, Jackson spoke with reporters and was asked, point-blank, if he was going to play in Week 18.
“Yeah, yeah, 100%,” the two-time MVP said, rubbing his hands together—either from the cold or out of excitement. “I’m gonna be out there.”
Jackson has played just 12 games for the Ravens this season as he’s dealt with a handful of injuries, completing 63.7% of his passes for 2,311 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. The 28-year-old has also logged 340 rushing yards and two additional scores on the ground.
Kickoff between the Ravens and Steelers from Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.