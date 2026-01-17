Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Receives Encouraging Update Ahead Of Divisional Round Matchup

Buffalo Bills star tight end Dalton Kincaid entered the week with questions being raised regarding his status for the Divisional Round matchup against the Denver Broncos. Kincaid was nursing knee and calf issues coming into the week, which limited his workload during Buffalo’s practice sessions throughout the week.

On Friday, Kincaid was removed from the Bills’ injury report ahead of Saturday’s game in Denver. The star tight end will suit up against the Broncos with a trip to the AFC Championship game on the line, as the Bills welcome one of their top receiving threats back to the pass-catching group.

Kincaid offered valuable production throughout the year, finishing the regular season as the offense’s second-leading receiver behind Khalil Shakir. In just 12 games, he racked up 39 catches for 571 receiving yards and five touchdowns over 49 targets.

He played a crucial role in Buffalo’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round, hauling in three of his five targets for 28 yards with a crucial touchdown in the fourth quarter. His return will have an immense impact on Buffalo’s offense, as the unit gears up for a tough matchup against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

The Broncos come into the game as a 1.5-point favorite, with Buffalo looking to pull off an upset to move onto the conference championship. The Bills are searching for their third AFC Championship berth in the last six seasons. Here’s how Kincaid’s return could affect the remainder of Buffalo’s offense:

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Kincaid’s return will likely affect fellow tight end Dawson Knox more than any other contributor in Buffalo’s offense. Knox was expected to start if Kincaid were to be ruled out, but with the star tight end set to suit up, his production could dip against a stout Broncos defense. Still, Knox should see solid volume behind Kincaid, considering Buffalo’s vast usage of tight ends.

The former Pro Bowler posted 36 catches for 417 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season, his best season since a stellar 2022 campaign. He emerged as a reliable target for Josh Allen in the passing game during last week’s Wild Card victory, hauling in each of his three targets for 30 yards through the air.

The remainder of Buffalo’s pass-catching group should remain largely unaffected by Kincaid’s return. Khalil Shakir is slated to sustain his role as the Bills’ premier threat in the passing game, while veteran wideout Brandin Cooks has emerged as a deep threat. The tandem combined for 15 catches for 140 yards during last week’s win and will remain integral contributors for Buffalo’s offense.

Should the Bills manage a win over the top seed in the AFC, the team will move on to square off against either the Houston Texans or the Buffalo Bills in the conference championship next weekend.

