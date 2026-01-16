Josh Allen Busts, Drake Maye Dominates & More Divisional Round Bold Predictions

We have reached the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. As we get deeper into the playoffs, the games get bigger, and the takes get hotter. You aren't here for the same boring takes everyone else has; you are expecting us to be bold. These are our bold predictions for the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The Most Expensive DFS Quarterback Will Also Be The Worst DFS Quarterback

The most expensive DFS quarterback this week is, of course, Josh Allen. Unfortunately, for him and fantasy owners, he has an absolutely brutal matchup against the Denver Broncos defense. They will be having Allen running for his life all game, and their defensive backs will lock up their pass catchers. We expect Allen to look a lot like he looked when he played the Houston Texans earlier in the year.

Drake Maye Overcomes The Houston Texans Defense

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While Allen will crumble in a big playoff game, his division rival Maye will rise to the occasion. The Texans' defense might be the best in the league, but Maye will show why he deserves to be the MVP this season and will have a strong game despite the tough matchup. The Patriots will win this game, and Maye will finish as one of the top fantasy quarterbacks for the week.

Christian McCaffrey And James Cook Both Fail To Rush For 50 Yards

McCaffrey and Cook both had incredible seasons and have been two of the best fantasy options of the year. Both of them have terrible matchups this week and will struggle to get anything going. Cook has the worst possible matchup in the league against the Broncos, in a game that the Bills will struggle to get to 20 points, and CMC is facing off with the Seattle Seahawks once again. When the San Francisco 49ers played Seattle two weeks ago, McCaffrey rushed for just 23 yards, and he also failed to rush for 50 yards last week.

A Rookie Will Be The Fantasy RB1 Overall This Week

With are projected struggles from CMC and Cook, we are projecting that a rookie running back will be the fantasy RB1 overall this week. While there is a strong slate of vets like McCaffrey, Cook, Kyren Williams, D'Andre Swift, and Kenneth Walker III, we are putting our money on the rookies like TreVeyon Henderson, RJ Harvey, Kyle Monangai, and Blake Corum. We would keep an extra close eye on Harvey this week.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Is The Only NFL WR1 To Lead His Own WR Corps In Fantasy Points

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This is a tough week for wide receivers. That is why we are projecting JSN to be the only true WR1 on his own team to be the best fantasy receiver on said team. We will explain why. When it comes to the Rams, we are going with Adams' touchdown upside over Nacua. Chicago has strong corners, but their depth is lacking due to injury. In Chicago, we'll go with Luther Burden III or DJ Moore to top a banged-up Rome Odunze.

With Nico Collins injured in Houston, we will take Christian Kirk to outscore Jayden Higgins, who will be locked up by Christian Gonzalez. Stefon Diggs will be locked up by Derek Stingley Jr, and someone else will have to step up for the New England Patriots. Demarcus Robinson will stay hot in San Fran and outscore Jauan Jennings. In Buffalo, we will take the field over Khalil Shakir, and the same thing goes for the Denver Broncos with Courtland Sutton.

