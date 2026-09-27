Braelon Allen Fantasy Football Stock Surges After Breece Hall Injury in Week 3

Fantasy football managers of Breece Hall will be concerned about the running back's Week 4 status after Hall was ruled out of the Jets' loss to the Detroit Lions with a thigh injury. Hall's injury could lead to a heavy workload for backup running back Braelon Allen in a Week 4 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Fantasy Football Impact

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

Breece Hall's injury in Week 3 makes for an interesting storyline heading into Week 4. The running back had a monster Week 1 with 102 yards and a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans, totaling 19.8 fantasy points.

Hall backed up his near 20 point performance with a 14.2 point performance in Week 2. Hall has been a consistent top-10 running back, making him a must-start RB if he rebounds for Week 4.

The fifth-year running back went down with a thigh injury, according to Adam Schefter, and he was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Lions.

Jets RB Breece Hall has been ruled out with a thigh injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2026

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Allen could be in for a big workload if Hall is ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bears. Allen has not been prolific for fantasy managers, but he will be a flex option to pick up should Hall be unable to suit up.

Allen finished the game against the Lions with just 14 yards, with the Jets opting to throw the ball more in a tight game. The Bears have allowed an average of 122 rushing yards, which could set Allen up to have a big game in the absence of Hall.

QB Geno Smith, New York Jets

New York Jets QB Geno Smith (7) passes the ball as Detroit Lions Edge Aidan Hutchinson rushes, during the first half of the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Geno Smith ended the game against the Lions with 27.04 fantasy points, after he had a three-touchdown game and a two-point conversion pass.

With Hall ruled out for most of the fourth quarter, Smith looked to his receivers to make a difference in the Week 3 loss. Smith used Garrett Wilson, Kenyon Sadiq, and Jeremy Ruckert as his main targets against the Lions.

Smith ranks as a top-10 quarterback against the Bears, and if Hall is ruled out of the game, Smith's outlooks looks even better. Smith can also run the ball, giving him an added boost against the Bears defense who has allowed a high number of points through the first two weeks of the 2026 season.

New York Jets' Fantasy Outlook

Hall's injury will be a big talking point heading into Week 4, and if fit, Hall continues to be a must-start running back. Allen will likely take the majority of snaps if Hall is ruled out, which could give him a significant boost as a flex option.

Smith should be an automatic starter against the Bears, even if Hall is ruled out. Smith will look to target his tight end Sadiq, who has been one of his favorite targets this year.