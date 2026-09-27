Breece Hall Injury Tracker: Latest Updates on Jets' Star RB After Week 3 Exit

Sunday's showdown with the Detroit Lions in Week 3 was a grind-it-out affair for the Jets, who had a lot to prove after imploding against the Green Bay Packers a week earlier. Head coach Aaron Glenn's first collision against his former employer—a 31-24 loss—was filled with more negatives than positives, including the developing situation surrounding No. 1 running back Breece Hall's injury.

It was a quiet game on the ground for Hall until he was forced out of the Jets' road game in the fourth quarter, immediately raising concerns about his outlook. The 25-year-old rusher is one of New York's most important players on either side of the ball, and losing him for any amount of time would be catastrophic for Gang Green's offensive ceiling.

As the situation continues to develop, here's everything we know about Hall's injury and what it could mean for the Jets moving forward.

Analyzing Breece Hall's injury

Update #1 (Sept. 27, 4:35 p.m. ET): According to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, Hall told reporters after the game that he "felt something" at the time of his injury and "isn’t sure (of) the details of it yet."

As mentioned before, Hall's injury occurred in the fourth quarter. The veteran RB was trying to gain as many yards as possible in the red zone, only to grab his thigh in pain after being tackled at the sideline (h/t FantasyInjuryT). He left the game right after that, and it wasn't long before the Jets confirmed that he wouldn't return to the action.

Breece Hall #jets



Gets slammed hard into his right hip but appears to be grabbing at his right quad before Redzone cut away.



He’s in the medical tent, hope he’s okay pic.twitter.com/s8GbjnAtZs — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) September 27, 2026

Hall will likely undergo more testing at the start of the week to help determine the severity of his injury. Still, it isn't encouraging to know that the Jets could be without the straw that stirs the drink on their offense for any number of games. He had just signed a $45.75 million contract extension in the offseason, further underscoring just how important he is.

Hopefully, it isn't too severe, and Hall's removal was more of a precaution than a sign that the Jets are dealing with the worst-case scenario.

Previous injury history

Aside from ACL and meniscus tears that derailed his rookie season, Hall has been relatively healthy to begin his NFL career. The Iowa State product played all 17 games in 2023 and missed only two contests between the 2024 and 2025 campaigns, showing just how consistently available he's been.

Although that looks good at a glance, it's important to point out that Hall's injury history is filled with lower-body issues. He hasn't missed time due to thigh-related injuries before, but he has missed action because of knee, hamstring and ankle problems since the start of 2023 alone, according to FOX Sports. No matter how you slice it, that's a lot of leg-related injuries for a running back who hasn't even turned 26 years old yet.

As much as the Jets want Hall back on the field, they can't risk rushing a return and causing him to miss even more time.

Jets' plan without Breece Hall

Much like it was after Hall's exit on Sunday afternoon, any forced time would have the Jets turn to Braelon Allen as the RB1. He didn't do much with the added touches, though, recording only 14 rushing yards on four carries and three receiving yards on as many catches.

Still, the former 2024 fourth-rounder started two games for New York as a rookie and entered the weekend with the second-most carries (15) in the team's backfield. Therefore, he'll likely start against the Chicago Bears if Hall is unavailable. Other candidates for carries include Isaiah Davis—who still hasn't touched the ball on offense—and practice squad RB Al-Jay Henderson, who was signed as an undrafted free agent last month.

The current list of free-agent RBs (h/t Spotrac) has some interesting veteran names (Austin Ekeler, Raheem Mostert, etc.); however, none would likely be needle-movers. Perhaps the Jets will look at potential practice squad targets on other teams or even consider a trade, depending on how much time Hall is expected to miss.

Either way, the offense won't be the same without No. 20.

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