Brandon Aiyuk's Latest Injury Update Is Promising For 49ers' Playoff Hopes
Despite enduring a flurry of injuries throughout the first half of the season on both sides of the ball, the San Francisco 49ers still have their eyes on the playoffs, entering Week 11 with a 6-4 record. The offense has been without starters Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings and George Kittle at times this season, with Purdy, Pearsall and Aiyuk’s injuries persisting in Week 10.
As the 49ers enter the final stretch of the season, they’ll look to get healthy at the right time to potentially clinch a playoff berth. In the receiving corps, Aiyuk has yet to suit up in a game this season as he continues to rehab, coming off a season-ending knee injury in 2024. San Francisco has remained optimistic that Aiyuk will suit up this season, and on Thursday, general manager John Lynch rebuffed the team’s bullishness.
Aiyuk is slated to miss San Francisco’s Week 11 game versus the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, but with a Week 14 bye, the door remains open for an Aiyuk return. A Week 15 matchup versus the Tennessee Titans could provide an ideal opportunity for the star wideout to return, while giving the team four games to navigate a potential playoff scenario.
The 49ers signed Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million deal in August 2024 prior to his injury, suiting up in seven games. He caught 25 passes for 374 yards over his seven appearances last season. San Francisco’s offense has missed his presence in the passing game at times this season, but the team continues to fight for a playoff spot in a crowded NFC West. Here is San Francisco’s fantasy football outlook for Week 11, despite Aiyuk’s absence:
49ers Fantasy Outlook: Purdy To Return, Aiyuk Remains Sidelined
The 49ers could see Purdy return to the lineup for this weekend’s divisional matchup at Arizona. Purdy returned to practice on Wednesday and was limited during the team’s session, but head coach Kyle Shanahan has rebuffed the team’s effort to put the signal-caller in a position to suit up. Backup quarterback Mac Jones has provided the offense with stability in Purdy’s absence, entering Week 11 averaging 17.1 points per week in fantasy, which ranks 17th among all quarterbacks.
Purdy has suited up in two games this season, completing nearly 66% of his passes for 586 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions. In eight games, Jones has led San Francisco to a 5-3 record, completing 69.6% of his passes for 2,151 yards and 13 touchdowns with six interceptions.
Matched up against a struggling Cardinals defense, Purdy could hit his stride quickly coming off injury. Star running back Christian McCaffrey projects to continue his streak of dominant play versus Arizona, coming off a 17.6-PPR point outing versus the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10.
In the passing game, George Kittle and Jauan Jennings are also high-caliber start options for Week 11 fantasy lineups, especially in PPR leagues. McCaffrey, who is piecing together a compelling MVP case, has also seen notable volume in the passing attack, leading the team in receiving through 10 games with 692 yards.