Breece Hall Injury Update Throws Cold Water On Jets Fantasy Football Sleeper

After leaving New York Jets training camp with an apparent core injury yesterday, we now have a more concrete diagnosis for running back Breece Hall. Hall is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a groin strain, but this injury is not expected to cost him any time in the regular season, according to head coach Aaron Glenn.

Breece Hall (groin) will miss 2-3 weeks but is expected to be ready for the season opener, per HC Aaron Glenn. pic.twitter.com/8UWVsXXW27 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 18, 2026

This is about as good of news as Hall owners could hope for. However, we would still advise being cautious because groin injuries tend to linger and are very prone to re-injury.

It's unlikely that the Jets will be competitive this season or playing for anything of significance, so rushing Hall back and risking re-injury would be organizational malpractice. Hopefully Glenn doesn't try to force him back into the lineup, knowing he's on the hot seat and that his job is likely hinging on each week's performance after how embarrassing his team was in 2025.

Fantasy Impact

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

All things considered, this is great news for Hall's fantasy value after he left the practice field yesterday with a non-contact injury. There was a real possibility that this ultimately ended up landing him on injured reserve and cost him the first four weeks of the season.

That no longer seems to be a concern, barring a setback. You can continue to draft Hall as an RB2, but proceed with caution. This could result in a re-injury or a slow start to the fantasy season. We wouldn't drop Hall down the rankings, but this could be a tie-breaker with a running back in the same tier.

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Now that Hall has been paid and clearly made the franchise running back, there is no chance that Allen is going to create any kind of full split-backfield. However, Allen will now get a shot to show that he's back and healthy after undergoing season-ending knee surgery last season, and could see more opportunities early on in the season if Hall needs to be eased back into the lineup, whether it's necessary or just precautionary. The team should not risk the health of the back they have paid to be the long-term answer in New York.

RB Isaiah Davis, New York Jets

Davis is in a similar situation to Allen, but he's just not as good. His pass-catching upside could get a boost until Hall proves that he's fully healthy, but Davis isn't 6'1, 235 with goal-line upside like Allen is.

Now that Hall is not expected to miss any time, we wouldn't advise drafting or stashing Davis at all. He has no upside as a running back with a small role in what should be one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

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