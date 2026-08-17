Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Injuries To Jeremiyah Love And Breece Hall Could Shake Things Up
The most important players in all of fantasy football are the running backs. When you hit on stud running backs, you find real league-winners and put yourself in position to hold your trophy at the end of the season.
That's why you have to nail this position, not only in the early rounds, but all throughout your draft. These are the 2026 fantasy football running back rankings that will help you win a championship.
RB1s
These are your studs. Not only do they have a locked-in high floor, but they also have the upside to finish as the RB1 overall. Get one of these guys and watch the fantasy points pile up just about every week.
1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
4. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
5. Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
6. James Cook III, Buffalo Bills
7. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
9. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
10. Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
11. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
12. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
RB2s
The upside is there for the RB2s as well. All of these guys could finish as RB1s and some even have that high-end RB1 upside we as fantasy owners are always searching for. However, they are just a bit riskier than the RB1s, for whatever reason.
13. Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
14. Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
15. Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
16. Travis Etienne Jr, New Orleans Saints
17. Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
18. Breece Hall, New York Jets
19. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
20. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
21. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
22. Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
23. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24. Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
RB3s/Flex
There is still plenty of upside at the top of this tier, and you are sure to find some breakout stars throughout this group. However, you will also find a lot of risk, low floors, and questionable ceilings. Many of these guys will also need an injury to another player to find true fantasy relevance.
25. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
26. TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
27. Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
28. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
29. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
30. Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
31. Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
32. Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers
33. JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
34. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
35. Rachaad White, Washington Commanders
36. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
37. Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
38. Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39. Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams
40. RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
41. Aaron Jones Sr, Minnesota Vikings
42. Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants
43. Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
44. Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers
45. Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos
46. Woody Marks, Houston Texans
47. Chris Rodriguez, Jacksonville Jaguars
48. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
49. Brian Robinson Jr, Atlanta Falcons
50. Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans
51. Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
52. Braelon Allen, New York Jets
53. Isiah Pacheco, Detroit Lions
54. Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens
55. Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
56. Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles
57. Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders
58. Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders
59. Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins
60. Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21