Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Injuries To Jeremiyah Love And Breece Hall Could Shake Things Up

The most important players in all of fantasy football are the running backs. When you hit on stud running backs, you find real league-winners and put yourself in position to hold your trophy at the end of the season.

That's why you have to nail this position, not only in the early rounds, but all throughout your draft. These are the 2026 fantasy football running back rankings that will help you win a championship.

RB1s

These are your studs. Not only do they have a locked-in high floor, but they also have the upside to finish as the RB1 overall. Get one of these guys and watch the fantasy points pile up just about every week.

1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

4. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

5. Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

6. James Cook III, Buffalo Bills

7. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

8. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

9. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

10. Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

11. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

12. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

RB2s

The upside is there for the RB2s as well. All of these guys could finish as RB1s and some even have that high-end RB1 upside we as fantasy owners are always searching for. However, they are just a bit riskier than the RB1s, for whatever reason.

13. Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

14. Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

15. Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

16. Travis Etienne Jr, New Orleans Saints

17. Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

18. Breece Hall, New York Jets

19. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

20. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

21. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

22. Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

23. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

24. Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

RB3s/Flex

There is still plenty of upside at the top of this tier, and you are sure to find some breakout stars throughout this group. However, you will also find a lot of risk, low floors, and questionable ceilings. Many of these guys will also need an injury to another player to find true fantasy relevance.

25. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

26. TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

27. Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

28. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

29. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

30. Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

31. Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

32. Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers

33. JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

34. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

35. Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

36. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

37. Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

38. Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

39. Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

40. RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

41. Aaron Jones Sr, Minnesota Vikings

42. Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants

43. Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

44. Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers

45. Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

46. Woody Marks, Houston Texans

47. Chris Rodriguez, Jacksonville Jaguars

48. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

49. Brian Robinson Jr, Atlanta Falcons

50. Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans

51. Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

52. Braelon Allen, New York Jets

53. Isiah Pacheco, Detroit Lions

54. Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

55. Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

56. Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles

57. Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders

58. Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders

59. Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

60. Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers

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