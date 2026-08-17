Breece Hall's Non-Contact Injury Could Be Big News For Braelon Allen And Another Jets Fantasy Football Sleeper

At New York Jets training camp today, Breece Hall went down with a non-contact injury and was forced off the field with trainers into the medical tent. This comes on the heels of Hall signing a new three-year, $43.5 million extension this offseason.

#Jets RB Breece Hall left practice today with trainers after suffering an apparent injury to his midsection. pic.twitter.com/iehSWDtPvb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 17, 2026

There are various reports on the injury with no specific diagnosis. It appears that the injury is to his midsection or upper-right leg. The most popular assessment at the moment is a potential groin injury, but nothing is officially confirmed.

If this does turn out to be a significant injury, it will be a massive loss for both the Jets offense and fantasy owners. Isaiah Davis and a returning Braelon Allen would be the next backs up in New York.

Fantasy Impact

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

We don't know the extent of this injury, so we don't want to speculate on a timeline. However, if it is a groin injury, those injuries do tend to linger and are extremely prone to re-injury if not given plenty of time to recover.

At this point, we can't adjust our rankings, but we would certainly be hesitant to select him where we do currently have him ranked if we were drafting today. As of now, all we can do is wait for more information. He will likely undergo an MRI and potentially other scans in the near future. Once we get more information from the team, we can fully evaluate how this could impact his fantasy season.

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

If Hall misses time, Allen is the back we'd expect to handle the bulk of the carries between the tackles and the majority of the goal-line work. He's a 6'1. 235-pound thumper, with impressive athleticism for a back his size. Despite undergoing surgery for an MCL sprain, which cost him the majority of his 2025 season, he is now fully healthy and could have a major fantasy impact if Hall is sidelined.

RB Isaiah Davis, New York Jets

Davis would serve as more of the pass-catching, change-of-pace option. He has the chops to make plays on third down and will look to build off of a 21-catch season in which he averaged 8.9 yards per carry.

We'd expect to see him given a lot more playing time if Hall were to be sidelined for any extent of time. While Davis could be worth a late-round stash if this is serious, we would still prefer Allen over him.

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