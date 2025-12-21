Browns RB Quinshon Judkins To Miss Remainder Of Season Following Leg Injury Vs. Bills

The Cleveland Browns endured a crucial loss during their Week 16 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. Despite an impressive overall performance, the Browns were forced to operate without star running back Quinshon Judkins for much of Sunday’s game, hampering Cleveland’s offense in the 23-20 loss.

Judkins’ leg bent awkwardly while being tackled by Bills defender Matt Milano after hauling in a pass from fellow rookie, Shedeur Sanders. The rookie back was carted off the field and immediately ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game. Following the game, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Judkins suffered a dislocated ankle and a fibula fracture.

Cleveland’s 36th overall pick in the 2025 draft will have his rookie campaign cut short after 14 games, piecing together a vastly encouraging performance in a disappointing season for the Browns. Judkins racked up 827 rushing yards and seven touchdowns over 230 carries in his first season, adding 26 catches for 171 yards in the passing game.

His injury will be a pivotal loss for fantasy managers, who relied on the back’s production in the fantasy football playoffs over the season’s final weeks. Judkins’ absence will significantly affect the Browns’ offense, making way for a potential sleeper over the last few weeks of the season.

Quinshon Judkins’ Injury Paves Way For Sleeper RB In Browns Offense

At the time of his injury, Judkins posted eight carries for 22 yards, adding five catches for 29 yards over six receptions. Rookie running back Raheim Sanders led the way in Cleveland’s backfield, racking up 42 rushing yards over 11 carries, both of which led all Browns backs in Week 16.

Sanders took over the lead role in Cleveland’s backfield, as fellow rookie Dylan Sampson missed Sunday’s game due to lingering injuries. Without Sampson, there’s a path for Sanders to make his first start of the season as the Browns’ feature back, building his case as a potential Week 17 fantasy football sleeper.

Should Sampson manage to return for Week 17, the rookie back would take over the reins in the Browns’ offense, though Sanders could see limited volume in an RB2 role. Sampson would also present a compelling start case among Week 17 fantasy lineups, offering far greater projections given his versatility as a receiving threat.

Behind Sanders, veteran back Trayveon Williams carved out solid volume as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, leading the team with four catches for 38 yards. He added three carries for 17 yards on the ground. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor the status of Sampson in wake of Judkins’ injury, as he and Sanders could each ignite upward fantasy trends early in Week 17.

