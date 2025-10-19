Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka Ruled A Game-Time Decision For MNF Vs. Lions
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the week with a flurry of injuries throughout the offense, as starting receivers Mike Evans, Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin each received injury designations prior to a Week 7 matchup versus the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers’ receiving corps, Godwin was ruled out, along with starting running back Bucky Irving, who has missed the last several games with a foot and shoulder injury.
In better news, Egbuka, who was doubtful coming into the week, has been upgraded and will be a game time decision after suiting up for practice on Saturday. Egbuka has been Tampa Bay’s top receiver to open the season, as the offense has faced injuries throughout the unit. Through six games, the Ohio State rookie has racked up 27 catches for 469 yards and five touchdowns.
Prior to an injury in Week 6, Egbuka posted four top-25 finishes among fantasy wide receivers in PPR format over his first five games, averaging 20.48 points during that stretch. Entering a crucial matchup versus Detroit, the Buccaneers offense will be happy to see its star rookie return to action.
Along with Egbuka, Evans returned to practice on Saturday, another good sign for Tampa Bay’s receiving corps. The future Hall of Famer is hopeful to return after a three game absence due to a hamstring injury.
Buccaneers Fantasy Football Outlook As Emeka Egbuka, Mike Evans Near Return
Evans and Egbuka will see plenty of volume as the two leading wideouts in Tampa Bay’s offense despite coming off injuries. In the pass game, Tez Johnson and Cade Otton emerged with notable fantasy production amid Evans and Egbuka’s absence during the team’s Week 6 victory.
Johnson may see a dip in volume after back-to-back 10-point performances among PPR leagues, but Otton should sustain solid volume given his weekly snap count.
In the run game, Rachaad White has produced quality output while Irving has dealt with injuries over the past several weeks. Over the past two games, White has managed back-to-back top-10 finishes among fantasy running backs, managing 157 yards from scrimmage during that stretch.
Coming off injury, Egbuka and Evans have solid cases to start for Week 7 fantasy lineups, given their volume in a pass-heavy offensive scheme and will look to help the Buccaneers build on one of the fastest starts in the NFL.