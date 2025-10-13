Emeka Egbuka Suffers Hamstring Injury, Opening Door For Seventh-Round Electric Rookie
Despite coming away with a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have suffered a much bigger loss. With wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and starting running back Bucky Irving already sidelined this week, star rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka was forced from this game with a hamstring injury. He exited with just two receptions for 24 yards and was not able to return.
The injury didn't look overly serious when you saw it, and based on how Egbuka was on the sidelines with his helmet on, looking like he was ready to head into the game. NFL Networks' Ian Rapoport echoed a similar sentiment when speaking about the injury. While we won't know for sure until after Egbuka gets his MRI on Monday, the injury is currently not expected to be overly serious. While he is expected to miss at least a game, he is not expected to land on injured reserve and could return as early as Week 8.
It looks like fantasy owners have to be prepared to be without Egbuka next week at the very least, and there is a good chance that the Bucs will have to prepare to be without Egbuka, Evans, and Godwin. That raises the question: who in this offense should you target as a one-week fill-in for Egbuka?
Fantasy Football Impact of Emeka Egbuka Injury
WR Sterling Shepard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
We would target Shepard as the top option in Tampa at wide receiver next week, assuming all three of the top guys are sidelined. In Week 6, he caught two of his three targets for 51 yards. Shepard should be viewed as the safest option with the highest floor in this WR corps. However, he does not bring the most upside in this group.
WR Kameron Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Johnson led the Bucs in Week 6 with four receptions on four targets for 64 yards and a touchdown. There is a very good chance that he could end up being the highest-ceiling option at the position for the Bucs in Week 7.
WR Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Johnson saw three targets in this game and only caught one of them. However, that one catch just happened to be a 45-yard TD catch. He is a very risky option for next week, but is worth mentioning.
TE Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Otton has been a great start at tight end since all these injuries have piled up. He should be an even better start next week if Egbuka is ruled out. This week, he caught five of six targets for 51 yards.