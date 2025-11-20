Justin Jefferson And 3 More Fantasy Football Buy-Low Targets Ahead Of Week 12
We’re entering Week 12 of the fantasy football season, and it’s time for another round of buy-low candidates. Leading this week’s list is Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who is having somewhat of a down season this year.
Buying low means targeting players when their value is at its lowest before they break out and start producing at a high level. If you missed last week’s list, you can check it out here. Now, let’s dive into this week’s top buy-low options.
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson has been somewhat of a disappointment in fantasy football this season. After being drafted within the top five picks in most leagues, he currently sits as the WR13, averaging 14.3 points per game. While that’s still solid production, it falls short of the elite, top-five output managers expect from Jefferson.
What’s important, though, is that the usage hasn’t changed. Jefferson has 93 total targets, 9.3 per game, which is right in line with true WR1 volume. The underlying opportunity remains elite.
Most of the dip in production stems from quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s struggles. McCarthy has surpassed 200 passing yards in a game only once this season (Week 10 vs. the Ravens), limiting Jefferson’s ceiling despite a strong target share.
Because the volume and talent remain elite, this is a prime buy-low window for Jefferson. His upside hasn’t gone anywhere; he just needs even modest improvement from the quarterback play to return to top-tier fantasy output.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka
Egbuka is the WR8 in fantasy, averaging 15.6 points per game. He ranks 12th in the league in WR targets with 85 total, averaging 8.5 targets per game. However, he’s had a rough stretch recently, posting down performances in four of his last five games: 4.4 points in Week 6, 9.8 in Week 7, 6.5 in Week 8, and 9.0 in Week 11. He had a bye in Week 9, and his only game over 10 points during this span came in Week 10, when he scored 23.5.
Over this recent stretch, he’s averaging just 10.64 fantasy points, compared to 20.48 over his first five games. Still, with his consistent volume, he’s a strong candidate to rebound down the stretch. Buy him now while his value is at its lowest.
Arizona Cardinals RB Trey Benson
Trey Benson is a strong buy-low candidate in fantasy football. The Cardinals opened his 21-day practice window on Wednesday, which means he’ll likely suit up within the next three games. Benson has been on IR since Week 5 but became the team’s starting running back in Week 4 after James Conner went down with a season-ending injury.
In limited action, Benson performed well, rushing for 160 yards on 29 carries (5.5 yards per carry) and adding 13 receptions for 64 yards. Given the current state of the Cardinals’ running back room, he should immediately regain the starting role once he returns. Arizona has been relying on a combination of Bam Knight, Michael Carter, and Emari Demercado, and none have stood out.
Benson has the talent and opportunity to become a potential fantasy football league-winner down the stretch.
Los Angeles Chargers RB Omarion Hampton
Omarion Hampton has been out since Week 6, but before his injury he averaged 15.4 fantasy points per game over his five weeks of action. He flashed plenty of promise, rushing for 314 yards and two touchdowns while adding 20 receptions for 136 yards. When healthy, he averaged more than 50 offensive snaps per game and handled over 74% of the running back snaps.
Hampton could return in the Chargers’ Week 13 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders and should reclaim his offensive role once active. Chargers running back Kimani Vidal has been up and down in his absence and will likely shift back to a complementary role.
Buying Hampton now, while the Chargers are on their bye week, may be your last chance to acquire him at a low price. He has legitimate league-winning upside down the stretch.