CeeDee Lamb Injury May Open Door For Cowboys Sleeper in Week 15 Fantasy Football

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a scary-looking concussion on Thursday Night Football in Week 14. The clock is now ticking for him to clear the concussion protocol if he's going to play in Week 15. According to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, via ESPN's Todd Archer, "the receiver needs to clear 2 more hurdles but is progressing."

CeeDee Lamb remains in concussion protocol with Brian Schottenheimer saying the receiver needs to clear 2 more hurdles but is progressing. Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring) is expected to practice. Tyler Guyton (ankle) is closer but needs to do some football movements before return. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 10, 2025

If Lamb is unable to play, it would have a massive impact on Week 15 of the fantasy football season. Not only for Lamb owners, but also for owners of the other pieces of the Cowboys' offense. We should know by Friday whether or not he will be able to play on Sunday. Concussions are tricky and unpredictable; if Lamb is unable to play in Week 15, it is not a lock that he'll be available in Week 16 either.

Fantasy Football Impact of CeeDee Lamb Injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Losing a receiver as great as Lamb will inevitably hurt his quarterback. To make matters worse, Prescott already has a tough matchup this week against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. If Lamb is out, it is definitely a downgrade for Prescott.

WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

We don't expect Pickens' role to change much if Lamb is sidelined. Pickens has been great with Lamb on the field, and was great without him earlier in the season when he missed time due to an ankle injury. However, regardless of Lamb's status in Week 15, it's worth noting that the Vikings are allowing the fewest fantasy points in the league to wide receivers.

WR Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (19) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Flournoy exploded last week after Lamb exited the game. He finished the game catching nine of 13 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown. Lamb also missed three games earlier in the season. In one of those three games, Flournoy caught six of nine targets for 114 yards. The most targets he has had in a game that Lamb played the full game was three. That was in Week 13 when he caught three passes for a season high 34 yards. He is clearly the biggest beneficiary of Lamb's potential absence.

TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Four of Ferguson's seven touchdowns this season came in the three games Lamb missed with his ankle injury. His production has fallen off a cliff since Lamb returned and was fully integrated back into the offense. Ferguson should see an uptick in both targets and production if Lamb is unable to go.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: