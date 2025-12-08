Fantasy Football Playoff Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups Featuring Ryan Flournoy

Week 14 is over, and it's time for the fantasy football playoffs. Like every week, we kick off our fantasy week by making pickups on our waiver wire. This could end up being the most crucial waiver wire of the season, and we must get it right. Especially the wide receivers. We are going to help you make the right adds. These are the top wide receiver waiver wire pickups for Week 15.

Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb was forced from Thursday Night Football with a concussion, and Flournoy went off. He caught nine of 13 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown. Being that the game was on Thursday, it improves Lamb's chances of returning in Week 15; however, it is also very possible that he misses at least one game. Concussions are generally unpredictable, and we likely won't get any updates until later in the week, but Flournoy could still have some value even if Lamb plays.

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) makes a catch against the New York Giants during the second half at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

With Rome Odunze out in Week 14 and likely missing additional time due to a foot injury, Burden served as the Bears' WR1. He caught four of six targets for a team-high 67 yards in this game. With DJ Moore totaling -4 yards in this game and no other wide receiver topping 24 yards, he could be in for some potentially big games for as long as Odunze is sidelined and potentially even if he returns.

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Reed returned to action in Week 14, and he is certainly worth picking up if he was cast away to your waiver wires and overlooked heading into this past week. We have seen his talent and upside for years now. In Week 14, he carried the ball twice for 22 yards and caught four passes for 31 yards. No one should be surprised if he once again takes over the WR1 job in Green Bay sooner rather than later.

Packers pass-catchers' playing time with the full arsenal back.



Romeo Doubs is the X, Christian Watson the top outside WR, Jayden Reed is the primary slot. pic.twitter.com/dfBQm6YqKL — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) December 8, 2025

Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

We are not quite as high on Higgins as most are, but he is worth throwing on your bench if you have a spot. The issue is that he is a distant WR2 to Nico Collins, and his quarterback, CJ Stroud, just isn't very good. Nevertheless, he has seen at least five targets in five consecutive games, which does give him some value. Still, if he doesn't find the end zone, his ceiling is capped.

Darius Slayton, New York Giants

Slayton is the Giants' top downfield threat. He has caught a 20-plus yard pass in four consecutive games. The targets have been inconsistent, but the big-play upside is there, and his ceiling is probably higher than most people think. He's not a bad option to have on your bench in case of an emergency.

