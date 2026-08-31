Fantasy Football Injury Report: New Updates and Draft Advice on Every Player

The grim reaper has taken the NFL by storm throughout August. Players are now hurt, and we must figure out what to do about it. The rankings have shifted, and if you have not yet drafted, changes must account for them. On the other hand, if you have drafted, we have some useful advice to share. Here are the latest injuries to be advised about.

Pat Mahomes

The Chiefs quarterback is going to be a full-go for Week 1. His rushing upside will be limited, but Mahomes does expect to still scramble in low-risk scenarios. He is still a mild risk and is only ranked around QB12 in fantasy football. Draft a backup for safekeeping.

Jeremiyah Love

Love is still about a 50/50 shot to play Week 1. He will have a multi-week ramp-up to full health. Despite the ankle sprain, he is at low risk long-term. I am below consensus, favoring Tyler Allgeier to get 25-30% of the rushing offense, but I do not hate drafting Love in the 4th or 5th round.

Chuba Hubbard

Chuba Hubbard #Panthers



Hubbard is on track for Week 1 after missing much of camp with a right-hamstring injury.



Hubbard isn't exactly a speed back, so the hamstring is less likely to affect him than it would other playing styles.



RB fantasy production usually holds up after… — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) August 30, 2026

The Panthers are trending towards having Hubbard back for Week 1. While probably not 100%, his playing time should not see much of a dip. Hubbard is expected to have a 60/40 split over Jonathan Brooks. Both are lower-risk draft picks in a run-favoring offense.

Kyle Monangai

D'Andre Swift is going to have the early advantage in Chicago. While Monangai earned his 50/50 split in 2025, early-season woes could give Swift formidable volume well into the season. Monangai is uncertain to play Week 1 and will require a multi-week ramp-up from his knee hyperextension. Monangai sits around RB40 while Swift is around RB20, also with lower injury risk.

Kenneth Walker III

The cited foot issue is not expected to sideline Walker or limit him. He will play Week 1, backed up by Emmett Johnson, who earned the RB2 job and is a prime handcuff.

Ashton Jeanty

It has been reported that Jeanty has a mild high-ankle sprain. Nothing has technically been confirmed on that matter. Suffering last week, Jeanty will truly be on the brink of a return for Week 1. He is in questionable status but hopes to be ready by Week 2 and mostly back to form by Week 4 at the latest. Mike Washington Jr. will be very capable if Jeanty is out; a low-end RB2. I would still draft Jeanty around RB9-12 off the board.

TreVeyon Henderson

Despite an ankle injury, Henderson is expected to play Week 1. He is my low-risk RB24.

Alvin Kamara

The Saints notably kept Kamara off the IR. This means he can return at any time before Week 4. Kamara has been reported missing for about one month. With nearly two weeks until Week 1 and a week removed from injury, a Week 2 or 3 return is most likely.

Breece Hall

Hall's sidelining due to a groin injury has been especially precautionary. He should be a full-go for Week 1.

Zach Charbonnet

My continuous take on Charbonnet has come true. As many fans had hoped for Charbonnet's early-season return, the Seahawks did place him on the IR. Charbonnet should not return until at least October, and would not be close to 100% until the final third of the season.

Alec Pierce

Alec Pierce -

Not going at 100% but good to see him pushing and jumping/exploding off of his left foot at this aggressiveness.

Needs to get into football shape and will still have some compensation concerns but moving better than I expected here. pic.twitter.com/cUDAFQyk5o — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) August 27, 2026

The Colts finally got Pierce back to practice this past week. He appears to look quite good considering his muscle atrophy concerns. It will now be up to Pierce to get in game shape, and if all looks good on the field, Pierce can definitely be a WR2. As of now, he is a low-end WR3 with moderate re-injury risk, so I will not draft Pierce at anything higher than my fourth wide receiver; a high-upside depth piece.

Malik Nabers

Nabers looks fresh, is cutting very well, and is now primed to play Week 1, well ahead of schedule. Nabers can be drafted in the WR12-15 range. There is a mild re-injury risk.

Emeka Egbuka

It is not great to hear Todd Bowles say he is "hopeful" that Egbuka is good for Week 1. Egbuka is projected as my WR26, but I would exercise some caution and wait until the WR30-33 range to pull the trigger. Chris Godwin's stock rises in the meantime; low-risk and high-upside or a great mid-round wide receiver prospect.

Puka Nacua

Nacua is back practicing after his psoas limited him on the field. All reports point towards a full-go Nacua in Week 1, and he is well worth his top-2 wide receiver status. Nacua also avoided the Commissioners Exemption List and is not expected to be suspended.

Ja'Marr Chase

Chase has a bone bruise from knee hyperextension. He will be sidelined for a couple of weeks, but is expected to be quite fine for the Bengals opener. Do not panic at all and make the pick with clarity.

Mike Evans

The 49ers expect Evans to play in Week 1. I am very worried about placing Evans on my fantasy football team. He has continuous issues with his hamstring and groin that will likely persist throughout the season. Evans only played 8 games in 2025.

Luther Burden III

The Bears have always expected his Week 1 return, and with zero setbacks, Burden III is well worth his ADP.

Sam LaPorta

It sounds like LaPorta had a very minor hip bruise. He will be just fine for Week 1, primed for a big comeback season under Drew Petzing. I doubt this is a Trey McBride in the making, but LaPorta is definitely a top-10 tight end with top-6 upside.

Tucker Kraft

Kraft recently retracted statements that he might be on a minor snap count. 2026 should have big things in store for Kraft, who was a TE2 pre-injury in 2025.

Tyler Warren

Warren has been dealing with a minor groin injury, but there is no concern for his Week 1 status.

George Kittle

It is still not clear if Kittle will make the trip to play in Week 1 in Australia. I would lean toward him doing so based on reporting, but I have a backup plan. Personally, I rank Kittle as my TE15 and would not draft him without another member of the supporting cast.

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