D'Andre Swift Out Sunday Against Cincinnati Bengals
D'Andre Swift suffered a groin injury a few weeks ago. However, he was declared out for Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. The odd part is that Swift played through the pain in Week 7 against New Orleans. He had his best game of the season with 124 yards. The week before he had 108 yards versus Washington. Last week, however, the groin did seem to bother him a little more.
Swift only had 11 carries for 45 yards against Baltimore with a touchdown. He added 26 yards receiving. However, his rushing load was shared more with Kyle Monangai.
It is probably for the best that Swift gets at least a week off. Monangai has a bit more explosiveness at this point.
Now, it is time to see what impacts this may have on the Chicago offense.
Fantasy Football Impact With Swift Out For Week 9
This may not be so bad for the Chicago Bears. Cincinnati possesses one of the worst defenses in the NFL. When it comes to rushing yards allowed, they are the worst (1215). Teams average five yards a carry and pass defense is not much better. Cincinnati has yielded over 500 yards of offense twice and 400+ on four occasions.
The rush defense was a nightmare against the winless New York Jets. Breece Hall and company ran for a mind blowing 254 yards in their 39-38 comeback win. Cincinnati could not stop anything in the fourth quarter as the Jets did whatever they wanted. It was intriguing that Kyle Monangai ran the ball 20 times in the last two week (13 versus New Orleans, seven against Baltimore).
Monangai was one of the best runners to come out of Rutgers, period! His low center of gravity combined with speed and incredible leg power made him tough to tackle.
The Bengals allow 151.9 yards a game rushing. His rush share shot up from 23% to almost 40% the past two weeks. It does feel like everything is pointing to this moment. Monangai gets the benefit of facing a Cincinnati team that gives up 9.6 more fantasy points than expected to running backs.
The interior of the Bengals line cannot cover the inside and the exterior linebackers and secondary do an even worse job on outside runs. Monangai can handle both. Chicago is going to run a lot and the running back showed at Rutgers he could take on the load against the Big 10's best. This is quite a prime spot here.
How About Some Projections For Monangai?
Early numbers are suggesting a big afternoon with cool, crisp weather. No wind and rain will harm a run-heavy Chicago offense. The Bears arguably are in a better position to go up against the Bengals here. No one is suggesting Monangai and the Bears run for over 200 yards but it is possible. The running back could easily top 100 and end up with at least one touchdown.
Chicago's ability to employ a zone-blocking scheme can infuriate Cincinnati. This is a very good landing spot for Monangai who is going to see his ownership spring up in fantasy football along with daily fantasy as well.
The time is now.