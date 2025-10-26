Is D'Andre Swift Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Ravens)
Chicago Bears running back D’Andre Swift (groin) is listed as questionable for the second week in a row, but he reportedly is expected to suit up against the Baltimore Ravens.
Swift had a big game in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints despite the groin injury, carrying the ball 19 times for 124 yards and a score while also catching his lone target for 14 yards.
The Bears have really leaned on their running game in recent weeks, especially with Swift, as he’s carried the ball 33 times in his last two games and ran for over 100 yards in each of them.
Overall, Swift is averaging 4.7 yards per carry this season, and he’s chipped in 16 catches for 166 yards in the passing game.
With the veteran running back expected to play, he’s a solid prop target against a Baltimore defense that has been amongst the worst in the NFL this season.
The Ravens are just 28th in the league in EPA/Rush and 30th in EPA/Play overall.
Here’s a look at how to bet on Swift in the prop market in Week 8.
Best D’Andre Swift Prop Bet for Bears vs. Ravens
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Ryan Gilbert broke down his favorite props for this game, and he’s eyeing Swift to find the end zone again in Week 8.
D’Andre Swift Anytime Touchdown (+130)
Bears running back D’Andre Swift has accounted for four touchdowns this season, three on the ground and one receiving. He’s now scored in three straight games, and the Ravens are a team that can be victimized by running backs.
Baltimore has allowed a running back to score a touchdown in each of its six games this season. That includes David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs each running for two scores in Week 3.
Swift should continue that trend here in Week 8 as the Ravens have allowed seven rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns to running backs this season.
