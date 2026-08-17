Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Football Injury Update: Could There Be More To This Than Just "Tightness"

Last week, Christian McCaffrey exited practice with muscle tightness, which was generally brushed off as a non-issue. He has now missed more than a week of practice, and this issue is becoming concerning. In 2024, he had tightness in his calf, and it ended up costing him almost the entire season, limiting him to just four games and 50 carries. While this still could not be a big deal, fantasy owners should be preparing for a worst-case scenario.

Christian McCaffrey is STILL not practicing (tightness). pic.twitter.com/957ZTpGYfU — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 16, 2026

There is also another rumor swirling, being pushed by Pro Football Talk, that this could be a contract dispute, which has caught some traction. However, with them only sourcing "some think," there doesn't seem to be any real evidence to support this. That doesn't mean it's not a possibility, but it's also possible that the rumor is just clickbait nonsense. I guess we'll find out if he gets an extension and then suddenly returns, or that doesn't happen, and "some think" isn't an ideal source after all.

Christian McCaffrey is due to make $12.5 million this year. His "tightness" emerged days after Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs re-set the RB market. Some think McCaffrey is holding in, in the hopes of getting a new deal. https://t.co/LYh9J6beS7 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 17, 2026

Fantasy Impact

RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

There should have always been concerns about McCaffrey being an extremely high injury risk this season. Not only because of his extensive injury history, but also because he is now 30 years old and coming off the largest workload in his career. In 2025, he handled 311 carries and caught 102 of 129 targets. That is massive volume for any running back, let alone a 30-year-old with a long injury history.

CMC is widely being drafted as the RB3 overall this season behind only Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs. Drafting him that high is an insane thing to do. Even before this injury, I had him ranked as the RB12, which essentially means that I will own no shares of McCaffrey this season. The risk is far too great, even with his massive upside.

RB Jordan James, San Francisco 49ers

In this line of business, it's generally not great to say this, but with all the injuries and issues, we just don't know who to even target if this is a serious injury for McCaffrey. We are using James as a default because he entered the offseason as the favorite to be the handcuff to CMC.

However, rookie Kaelon Black could also be in the mix, but shockingly, he's also been dealing with an injury. Isaac Guerendo has also been a popular fantasy sleeper in the past, but he's hurt too. Currently, they are running Patrick Taylor Jr, Zamir White, Khalil Herbert, and Sincere McCormick out there.

To make matters even worse, Deebo Samuel is always looming to take carries from that backfield. This is an important fantasy football backfield, but good luck trying to figure it out right now.

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