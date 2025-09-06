Christian McCaffrey Questionable: 5 More Key Injuries To Monitor For Fantasy Football
The injury reports are out for Week 1 of the NFL season. There are some key fantasy football options who will not be available to you this week and will impact your fantasy matchup. These are the key players that you need to know before setting your lineups on Sunday.
RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
McCaffrey popped up on the injury report this week with a calf injury, and the collective stomachs of the fantasy community dropped. That is the same thing that cost him the beginning of 2024. The 49ers are saying he's fine, but that's the same thing they told us last year as well. He was seen working off the side in a limited capacity on Friday, and we expect him to play this week. However, monitor this situation, because the San Francisco coaching staff is not trustworthy when it comes to giving out information.
RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
It looks like it's wheels up for Achane in Week 1. He missed some time due to a calf injury that the team insisted was just precautionary. That is looking like it was true, being that he was a full participant in practice on Friday and had been removed from the injury report completely prior to the opener. However, his backup, Jaylen Wright, has been ruled out for the game with a knee injury, opening the door for Ollie Gordon II to be a contributor. It's also worth noting that the Dolphins will take on the Colts this week, and their top run stopper, DeForest Buckner, was not able to practice in any capacity on Friday.
WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
Reed is dealing with a Jones fracture in his foot, which has only allowed him to practice in a limited capacity leading up to Week 1. He is expected to give it a go on Sunday, but how effective he will be is very much in question. We expected him to be limited both in terms of snaps and in what he can do on the field with that injury. You should not be starting him this week, and his injury gives a significant boost to Matthew Golder, Romeo Doubs, and Tucker Kraft.
WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
As expected, the Buccaneers changed Godwin's status from doubtful to out for Week 1 as he continues to recover from his ankle injury. This kicks the door wide open for rookie Emeka Ebuka to see a major share of the targets in Tampa Bay right out of the gates. His absence could also leave more targets in the middle of the field for tight end Cade Otton.
WR Christian Kirk, Houston Texans
Kirk has been ruled out for Week 1 due to a hamstring strain that the team is concerned could be a multi-week injury. His direct replacement is expected to be rookie Jaylin Noel. With Kirk out of the lineup, we could also see more targets head in the direction of Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, or even Dalton Schultz.
TE Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins have ruled out Waller for Week 1 with a hip injury. This could lead to Achane seeing even more targets than usual this week. It could also turn Malik Washington into a GPP DFS dart throw. His direct replacement will be Julian Hill. Under no circumstances should you even consider starting him. He's a blocking tight end and isn't even all that good at that.