Chuba Hubbard's Hamstring Injury Could Kick The Door Open For A Jonathon Brooks Fantasy Football Breakout

We just got massive fantasy football news out of the Carolina Panthers' training camp. One of the top position battles around the NFL this offseason has been between Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks in the Carolina backfield. News just broke that Hubbard is now considered week to week with a hamstring injury.

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard is week-to-week with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/viXraYyaAQ — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 13, 2026

This injury kicks the door wide open for Brooks to make a push for that starting job in Carolina. While we don't expect this to impact the regular season and, as of now, Hubbard should be ready for Week 1, hamstrings are very tricky. They tend to linger and are prone to re-injury. Nevertheless, if he misses a good chunk of camp and the preseason, that gives Brooks a huge opportunity to show why he deserves to be the Panthers' starting running back.

Fantasy Impact

RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Hubbard was being touted as a potential bell-cow back in Carolina heading into last season, coming off a strong 2024 campaign. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury, and Rico Dowdle stepped in and looked incredible. That was enough to turn that backfield into a full-blown committee with fantasy owners more frustrated that Hubbard was taking snaps from Dowdle than vise versa.

This season, the Panthers get Brooks back, and Hubbard is injured again while fighting for his starting job in training camp. This is terrible news for Hubbard. If we get any positive news about Brooks over the next few weeks, Hubbard is going to see his ADP plummet and could be in danger of losing his starting job in Carolina. Hopefully he bounces back quickly, and this injury doesn't linger close to or even into the regular season.

RB Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

What an opportunity Brooks has had put in front of him. He has the top running back prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, but two torn ACLs have derailed his career and limited him to just nine NFL carries since being drafted. However, by all accounts, he looks healthy and fast in training camp.

This could be both good and bad news for Brooks truthers. While it's great he's getting a chance to show what he brings to the table in training camp and likely in the preseason, he is also going to see his ADP rise. Don't be shocked if his ADP catches up with Hubbard's over the next few weeks. Nevertheless, he could also be one of the breakout stars of the 2026 fantasy football season.

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