D.J. Moore Fantasy Football Injury Update & What It Means for Managers In Week 6

D.J. Moore's shoulder injury has created another difficult decision for fantasy football managers as they prepare for Week 6. With his availability still uncertain, fantasy owners must monitor his practice status and try to identify potential replacements before Buffalo takes the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sorting through mid-season wide receiver injuries requires a balance of short-term risk management and long-term roster preservation. Here is a complete breakdown of Moore's injury status, the secondary beneficiaries in the offense, and advice on how to adjust across different fantasy formats this week.

DJ Moore (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.



Via @BuffaloBillsPR pic.twitter.com/12T9BT4U1U — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 14, 2026

Latest D.J. Moore Injury News: Will He Play in Week 6?

Moore missed Week 5 against the LA Rams and was still sidelined at the start of Week 6. Its imperative to monitor his Thursday and Friday practice participation and any updated comments from the coaching staff. Moore's consecutive missed practices makes him a risky option until he shows progress. Fantasy managers should have a replacement ready rather than waiting for a game time decision.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) carries the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tracking mid-week practice trends is crucial. Wide receivers dealing with shoulder issues often face restrictions when returning to full-contact drills, as catching passes in traffic and absorbing hits presents high-risk for re-injury. If Moore fails to log at least a limited practice session before the final game status report, managers should prepare to leave him on the bench.

How Moore's Absence Changes His Fantasy Football Value

Moore's shoulder injury hampers his short-term fantasy utility, possibly creating both health concerns and volume decreases. When healthy, Moore serves as a primary option in Buffalo's air attack, but lingering shoulder issues compromises his efficiency and snap count.

Moore has recorded 12 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown through his first four games before the injury sidelined him. He consistently demanded an impressive target volume when he was on the field, including 8 targets in Week 1 and 10 targets in Week 3, securing a heavy slice of the Bills' overall target share in crucial passing situations.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) is pushed out of bounds by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Rodney Shelley (24) in the second half at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frequently targeted in medium-to-deep routes, generating high-upside air yards operating as Josh Allen's primary downfield threat opens up the opportunity for plenty of potential fantasy points to be accumulated. His sustained regular starter snaps and ran routes on over 80% of pass plays when fully healthy displays his central role in the offensive game plan.

Fantasy Takeaway

Moore's return would give Buffalo another receiving option, but managers should consider the possibility of limited production if the shoulder affects his ability to play a full complement of snaps. Even if he's cleared to play, a pitch-count or situational usage role could severely cap his upside.

Which Bills Pass Catchers Benefit if Moore Sits?

If Moore remains on the sidelines or plays in a limited capacity against the Raiders, extra pass-catching opportunities will funnel to Buffalo's surrounding playmakers. Evaluating who absorbs these targets is critical for waiver wire pickups and daily fantasy contest decisions as well.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) celebrates after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Khalil Shakir/PPR Target: Operates primarily out of the slot, serving as Allen's high-percentage safety valve and quick-release option. Examine his short-area targets, reception volume, and a role in the passing game. He is a prime candidate to consider starting in PPR formats if Moore remains out, as his quick slants and underneath routes provides a steady points floor.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keon Coleman/Upside Option: He gives the Bills a perimeter presence capable of making contested catches downfield and expanding the field vertically. Focus on his routes, downfield opportunities, red-zone targets, and ability to turn a larger role into a touchdown. Coleman offers high-ceiling upside for managers seeking explosive potential, making him a strong candidate to capture Moore's deep targets.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) celebrates after scoring a two point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dalton Kincaid/Tight End Watch: A versatile-pass catching tight end who can stretch the middle of the field and serve as a reliable intermediate safety blanket. Track whether his target volume increases. Kincaid had three or fewer targets entering Week 6, so Moore's absence alone does not guarantee a fantasy breakout. While the opportunity is there, managers should remain cautious until Allen proves a consistent intent to target him heavily.

Week 6 Fantasy Football Verdict

Fantasy football success hinges on adaptability and proactive decision-making. If Moore remains sidelined or enters Sunday with limited preparation, pivot immediately to a healthy alternative like Shakir or another viable waiver target. If he returns to full practice and is cleared without restrictions, reassess him as a potential lineup option rather than automatically assuming he will resume his usual workload right away. Staying flexible and securing a backup plan on your bench guarantees you won't be caught empty-handed when kickoff arrives.