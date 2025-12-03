Dalton Kincaid Gets Encouraging Update Ahead of Fantasy Football Playoffs

Buffalo Bills TE1 Dalton Kincaid went out with a hamstring injury against the Miami Dolphins in week 10. Up to that point, Kincaid was having a solid second year in the NFL. He was the team's leading pass catcher before getting hurt. He has 29 receptions for 448 yards and four touchdowns on the year. Also, through the first nine weeks of the NFL season, he ranked as TE8 on the year in fantasy football PPR fantasy formats. He added some momentum to his year before he went down in week 10, with his performance in week nine. Against the Kansas City Chiefs, he had six receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. This slated him as TE3 for the week in fantasy football PPR formats.

Latest Injury News For Dalton Kincaid

In week 13, Kincaid was slated as questionable going into the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he eventually did not suit up. In that week of work, he did not practice Monday through Wedensday but was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday ahead of the game. In week 14, Kincaid may be somewhat ahead of schedule compared to where he was last week.

Head Coach of the Bills, Sean McDermott, told the media that Kincaid would be a limited participant in practice on Wedensday, after not practicing on Monday and Tuesday. This is certainly a good sign for fantasy managers with Kincaid on their roster, especially with the fantasy football playoffs for most leagues starting soon. Above-average fantasy TEs are hard to come by in fantasy football, and with TE2 for the Bills, Dawson Knox, filling in for Kincaid, certainly showed this.

In the absence of Kincaid, Knox did not provide much in the pass game for Buffalo. He showed it was not so much the scheme that made Kincaid successful, but him as a player himself. Knox did not have one game with over 30 receiving yards while serving as the Bills' TE1 this year.

Fantasy Football Playoff Outlook: Dalton Kincaid

The Bills will play the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Jets in their last five games of the year. The New York Jets are the team's week 18 matchup, so fantasy managers won't have to put too much weight into that game. Between the other four opponents, it is a mixed bag of secondaries when it comes to guarding the TE position.

The Bengals this season have struggled mightily guarding the TE position. In PPR fantasy formats, they are currently giving up the most fantasy points per game to the position. This is who the Bills play this coming week. One of Buffalo's opponents, the Eagles, is on the opposite end of this. This year, they are allowing the third fewest fantasy points per game to the TE position. And then both the Browns and Patriots land somewhere in the middle in this category. The Browns are giving up the 11th most PPR fantasy points to TEs, while the Patriots are giving up the 14th fewest. Kincaid has the talent to be a good TE for fantasy managers to close out this year of fantasy football. He just needs a viable amount of snaps coming off an injury to do so.

