Bills activate injury reinforcements, suggest Dalton Kincaid may be out vs. Steelers

The Buffalo Bills made three procedural moves heading into their November 30 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they all appear to be in response to injuries.

After opening his 21-day practice window at the start of the week, the Bills officially moved offensive tackle Tylan Grable off Injured Reserve and onto the active roster.

Additionally, Buffalo designated tight end Keleki Latu and linebacker Baylon Spector as gameday elevations, making the practice squad players eligible to dress against the Steelers in Week 13.

Jan 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) runs with the football as Buffalo Bills linebacker Baylon Spector (54) attempts a tackle during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Bills visit the Steelers for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday. Each team will have to declare its inactives by 2:55 p.m.

Offensive tackle shortage

Starting tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown are both unavailable for Sunday's game due to injuries suffered last time out against the Houston Texans.

Grable, who played four games as a rookie in 2024, gives the Bills a much-needed body at the position. Normally, he would be a candidate to start in place of the injured Dawkins, but he's been on the shelf since suffering a concussion in early August.

Due to the fact he's had no run up to the season, Grable is likely only an emergency option this week.

Bills offensive lineman Chase Lundt blocks Tylan Grable during line drills during day seven of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dalton Kincaid's hamstring

Kincaid has been out since leaving the November 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a hamstring injury. He finally returned to practice this week, logging limited efforts on Thursday and Friday.

With Kincaid not participating on Wednesday, and unable to complete a full practice, the tight end is trending toward unavailability for the third straight game.

It's worth noting that Latu, an undrafted rookie, has been elevated the last two weeks as Kincaid was scratched on gameday. He has one catch for four yards.

Terrel Bernard out

Buffalo's defensive captain injured his elbow in the November 20 loss to the Texans, and he's been ruled out as a result. Spector, a 2022 seventh-round pick, gives the Bills a fifth linebacker their disposal with Bernard on the shelf.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) and linebacker Matt Milano (58) attempt to tackle Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) during the game at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

