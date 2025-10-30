D'Andre Swift Headlines 6 Chicago Bears on the Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Report
A new team reigns king of injuries this week and it is now the Chicago Bears. D'Andre Swift, Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus, Luther Burden, and Cole Kmet are all on the injury report. That is literally their entire skill positioned offense, outside of Kyle Monangai and Colston Loveland. Some may play, some may not, but this will affect the value of the offense. We will carefully dissect the Bears ahead of Week 9.
Injury Report
Let's analyze this player by player.
D'Andre Swift
His groin injury has affected him over the past few weeks. Swift has played through it, but he has not practiced through Thursday. This causes a lot of doubt into his playing status. We will know for sure on Friday, but even if active, he may be limited.
Rome Odunze
Odunze just stated to reporters that he will be active in Week 9.
DJ Moore
Moore returned to Thursday practice so it can be anticipated that he will be active this Sunday.
Olamide Zaccheaus
Zaccheaus also returned to Thursday practice, making him likely to play this week.
Luther Burden III
He suffered a concussion in Week 8, which makes him unlikely to play in Week 9.
Cole Kmet
He has been limited in practice, but he does show likelihood of returning this week. He has a back injury. If it were bad enough, he likely would not be practicing at all.
Depth Chart Outlook
RB: Swift (50/50), Monangai
WR: Odunze, Moore, Zaccheaus
TE: Loveland, Kmet (Perhaps limited)
Fantasy Football Impact
At running back, Swift looks unsure to play. What this means is one of two things. Either he will split carries with Monangai, making this closer to a 50/50 split, or Monangai starts and has 60-70% of team rushes. Either way, Monangai could be startable in fantasy football. If he is available on waivers, stash him and wait for a status on Swift that should come tomorrow (Friday).
The Cardinals are a true-mediocre team versus running backs. If Swift does play, Monangai should probably be benched, but he could be a desperation flex play with moderate upside. His statistics have matched up with Swift all year long.
At wide receiver, we should not expect too much of a change in anything. As Odunze and Moore are expected to play, they will have their usual work. Odunze has 29% of team receiving yards. Moore has 20%. The Cardinals are mediocre versus the pass, so both players are useable at their common value.
Zaccheaus picks up the snaps of Burden, but it is not a huge boost. He has just south of a 12% yardage share. Burden has 11%. At best, Zaccheaus could see a workload up to 20%, but likely closee to 12-15%. That projects him with 25-35 yards, or so, with a touchdown probability under 20%. He is a player to bench.
With Kmet back, this does slightly devalue Loveland. However, the team does want to make Loveland the clear lead tight end in the offense. He will continue to work towards this, just Kmet will cap the rate at which Loveland can increase his workload. I would still start Loveland in a very favorable matchup.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 9 Rankings:
Kyle Monangai: RB37 (Could be Top 15 if Swift is out)
DJ Moore: WR35
Olamide Zaccheaus: WR60
Cole Kmet: TE47
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Bears Offense
If active, Swift is a must-start and Monangai is a longshot start candidate. If inactive, Monangai is a must-start.
Odunze is a must-start with WR1 upside. Moore is a must-start in 3-WR and/or Flex setups.
Loveland is a must-start, but debatable based on your offerings.