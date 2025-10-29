Colston Loveland Shows Upside Within Our Week 9 Fantasy Football Rookie Stock Watch
Rookie's have risen and fallen through the first two months of the NFL season. Jaxson Dart, Quinshon Judkins, and Emeka Egbuka have thrived so far. TreVeyon Henderson and Matthew Golden have struggled. Other have been up and down. The trends vary week-to-week. It is important to know how your player is trending in his own offense. Rookie's carry the highest volatility, and this is where their stock lands after Week 8.
QUARTERBACKS
Cam Ward - Neutral
Ward has been slinging the ball more often in October. Three of his last four games have exceeded 250 Yards. This shows promise, but the value still lacks in the Titans offense. I will look to a sophomore leap.
Jaxson Dart - High
Dart has been subject to multiple key injuries on his offense (Nabers, Skattebo). Nonetheless, he looks great as a rookie. I think that the Giants need to keep Daboll into 2026 to reach full development here. Dart is a great dynasty asset.
Dillon Gabriel - Neutral
Gabriel threw his first two interceptions on Sunday. He does still look solid, fending off any speculation of Shedeur Sanders.
RUNNING BACKS
Ashton Jeanty - Neutral
Jeanty is coming off of the bye week in hopes of a big second half. He has played as good as can be expected in a bad offense. They must build up their offensive line going into 2026.
Omarion Hampton - Low
Some speculate that Hampton can return in Week 10, but it seems more likely that it will be closer to December. The Chargers have yet to make a trade, so when Hampton returns, he is the guy.
Quinshon Judkins - High
Judkins is on the worst offense in the NFL and he is still producing rookie of the year numbers. He has a bad 9-for-19 game versus New England, but that game was an all-out catasrophy. I have seen the good that keep the investment of good future value.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
He maintains to be the lead back in Washington. Trade rumors have floated that Washington may go for a running back, but more commonly that they will deal Chris Rodriguez Jr or Jeremy McNichols. Until threatened further, Croskey-Merritt is a solid RB2.
TreVeyon Henderson - Neutral
The Patriots comfortable lead in Week 8 helped Henderson get more work. He had his best output of the year with 10 Rushes for 75 Yards. He still may yet breakout...
Cam Skattebo - Plummeted
The injury bug came flying in with a vengeance. Skattebo dislocated his ankle and is out for the season. We will have to see how he rehabs into 2026.
RJ Harvey - Neutral
You may be expecting this stock to be skyrocketed. Do know react to quickly. As we explained earlier this week, it was more of a fluke against a bad defense. Dobbins owns this backfield until further notice.
Woody Marks - Neutral
For weeks now, Marks has been splitting work evenly with Nick Chubb. This projects to remain the case. Upside is limited, but he can be flex startable.
Brashard Smith - Low
The breakout hype has lingered on for too long. We have seen what we need to see. Smith is not very good. The Chiefs need to make a trade for a running back and then, they will be clear Super Bowl favorites.
Kyle Monangai - Up
Partly, he is benefiting from the injuries of D'Andre Swift. However, he is splitting work and playing quite well. Monangai is a great handcuff.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Tetairoa McMillan - High
McMillan continues to be a high-volume piece in Carolina. This commands tremendous WR2 value. If they can figure it out over the last two months, he can be a WR1.
Travis Hunter - Rising
The Jaguars have advertised that they will get Hunter more invovled on offense. We saw this with 8 Receptions in Week 7. The Jaguars are also speculated to deal away Brian Thomas Jr.
Matthew Golden - Neutral
I am coming to a conclusion that Golden is a role player at best. This offense is just fine as is. Golden is lacking much upside for the rest of the season.
Emeka Egbuka - Slight Dip
His output with injury of recent has been lacking. He is catching under 50% of his targets over the past few weeks. Egbuka is still a WR2, but I think the WR1 days may be gone. Then again, who knows?
Elic Ayomanor - Neutral
Upside lacks to be high for Ayomanor. He has good volume, but he lacks a good offense. That is why he sits at just WR45. He is a good dynasty asset.
Luther Burden III - Low
His involvement has not increased at all. The Bears can only feed so many mouths. The rookie to have is Colston Loveland. You can drop Burden.
Tez Johnson - High
Johnson is the WR2 in Tampa Bay until Godwin returns. We do have to remember that Jalen McMillan could be due back in November. He will have to ramp up and may fall behind Johnson.
Jayden Higgins - Low
Higgins trends up with Nico Collins out, but Collins is due back in Week 9. That puts Higgins back behind him and Christian Kirk. CJ Stroud is not supporting four pass-catchers (Schultz).
TIGHT ENDS
Tyler Warren - Very High
He is a clear top five tight end. This will not change. There is not much else to say. Do not sell high, but that is a given.
Colston Loveland- Rising
His role is steadily increasing in his recently healthy weeks. Loveland now gets the worst defense versus tight ends in Cincinnati. A breakout may be on Sunday.
Oronde Gadsden II - Very High
His recent output shows that he is a must-start tight end over the remainder of the season. Gadsden looks amazing and is produing targets and results.
Mason Taylor - High
Taylor is doing it all for the Jets. He had another 5 Receptions in Week 8 and scored his first NFL touchdown. He will remain to be targeted over 20%.
Harold Fannin Jr. - High
Njoku is hurt and Fannin Jr. benefits. He had 6 Receptions for 62 Yards and 1 Touchdown in Week 7. Njoku is a rumored trade candidate and that will make Fannin's stock skyrocket.