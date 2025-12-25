Davante Adams Injury Update: Wednesday Brings Negative News For Rams WR

The Los Angeles Rams were dealt unfortunate news ahead of a crucial loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16, enduring the absence of star wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams aggravated a lingering hamstring issue during Week 15 and was sidelined, leading up to last week’s game against Seattle, forcing him to miss his first game of the 2025 campaign.

Entering Week 17, Adams’ status remains up in the air, as head coach Sean McVay offered a less-than encouraging update on the star wideout, declaring him doubtful for Monday Night Football. Los Angeles is slated to take on the Atlanta Falcons under primetime lights, but will likely be without the three-time All-Pro, despite reports of solid progress in his recovery.

In fact, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported Wednesday morning that the team could shut Adams down for the final two games to avoid further complication with his hamstring injury. The Rams have already clinched their spot in the postseason, though the divisional crown remains unclaimed in the NFC West.

Los Angeles’ final two games are relatively unthreatening, considering the team’s success throughout the season, as they’ll host a struggling Arizona Cardinals squad in Week 18 following their trip to Atlanta. Adams’ injury will be a crucial loss for the Rams against a solid Falcons secondary on Monday, paving the way for one of the league’s top wideouts to continue dominating in the fantasy football championship.

Here’s how Adams’ absence will affect one of the NFL’s most explosive passing attacks in Week 17:

Davante Adams’ Absence Clears Way For Puka Nacua To Continue Fantasy Domination

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

In Adams’ absence in Week 16, All-Pro wideout Puka Nacua dominated, carrying a three-game stretch with at least 165 receiving yards into a fourth week. Nacua hauled in 12 of his 16 targets for an eyebrow-raising 225 yards and two touchdowns. In fantasy, Nacua’s Week 17 performance marked the top single-game outing of the season among wide receivers in PPR leagues.

Coming off a 46.5-point performance, Nacua will look to continue his recent streak with a strong close to the season over the final two weeks. He enters the week ranked as WR1 in both PPR and non-PPR leagues, overtaking Seattle Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba amid his recent stretch.

Nacua has sustained immensely encouraging volume, especially without Adams, a trend that's slated to continue as the Rams work toward a division title. The two-time Pro Bowler remains a must-start in the fantasy football championship week, while the Rams offense as a whole presents several start candidates for Week 17.

Colby Parkinson, Kyren Williams and Matt Stafford are each slated to offer valuable fantasy production alongside the star wideout in the most paramount week of the fantasy football season.

