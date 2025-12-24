Davante Adams, George Kittle Top Crucial Names on the Week 17 Injury Report

Injuries will hit your team real hard, and there is nothing we can do about it. Or, is there? Well, if we know what we have to work with, and we can telegraph their game-status, we can manage our Fantasy Football Team(s) to the best of our ability. That is the mark of a good manager, and league-winning strategy. My aim is to keep you updated on the biggest, most impactful injuries of the week. This is the Injury Report.

QUARTERBACKS

Josh Allen (Foot)

Per reports, Allen expects to play against the Eagles on Sunday. However, foot injuries are always very touchy matter, especially for a Quarterback such as Allen. If he plays, he may not be near 100% at all.

Jordan Love (Concussion)

The Packers will hope that Love can get cleared, but if he does not go, Malik Wallis is a very valuable streamer against the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson (Back)

Jackson was knee'd in the back last week, failing to ever catch a break. Jackson very well may be out this week, which makes Huntley the starter, but not playable.

JJ McCarthy (Hand)

McCarthy fractured his right hand, and will be out this week and likely, Week 18. Max Brosmer goes.

Marcus Mariota (Hand/Quad)

Mariota has multiple injuries at hand right now. It looks like Josh Johnson will make his first start in four years. No, he is not viable.

RUNNING BACKS

Javonte Williams (Neck)

Williams has been nursing a neck injury. Being out of the playoff race, the Cowboys have limited his work, paving way for Malik Davis. Do not be surprised if they just bench Williams. If he plays, he is definitely downgraded to mid-tier RB2 status.

Josh Jacobs (Knee/Ankle)

America's most injured player is Josh Jacobs. Not actually, but he is going to be on this report until the Packers' season is over. Jacobs is aiming to play in Week 17.

TreVeyon Henderson (Concussion)

Henderson took a slam in Week 16, and he is now in concussion protocol. I would plan that he does not play, making Rhamondre Stevenson as very solid RB2.

Aaron Jones (Ankle)

Jones has been limited, but with Jordan Mason out on Christmas, Jones expects to play to a workload of 60-70%.

David Montgomery (Illness)

An illness could sideline Montgomery on Christmas. Gibbs would be the consensus RB1 if this is the case.

Kimani Vidal (Neck)

If Vidal is out this week, Omarion Hampton is a certified RB1 against the Texans.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Knee)

Dan Campbell reports that St. Brown is still dealing with knee irritation. However, they expect him to play in a high-implication Christmas Day game. The Lions have a 4.9% chance to make the playoffs.

Davante Adams (Hamstring)

Fowler: Davante Adams (hamstring) could be "shut down" for final 2 regular-season games in an effort to be fully healthy for playoffs. pic.twitter.com/d5xffMp2qe — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 24, 2025

The Rams have decided to shut down Adams for the regular season. Puka Nacua rises to WR1 overall.

Rashee Rice (Concussion)

Rice remains in concussion protocol. Given the lost season of the Chiefs, Rice may very likely be sat this week regardless. Even if he starts, with Chris Oladokun, Rice falls to Flex status in my books.

Luther Burden III (Ankle)

Burden hopes to return this Sunday. However, he remains purely questionable. Stay tuned for more updates.

Ricky Pearsall (Knee/Ankle)

We have a new injury-prone NFL player. Pearsall very well may miss Week 17 as the 49ers hope to gain him back to full strength for the playoffs.

Ryan Flournoy (Knee)

If this were a full week, Flournoy would likely be active. On a short week, we may not know until gameday if Flournoy can go. Against the Commanders, he is definitely a good sleeper pick.

Kayshon Boutte (Concussion)

Boutte trends to be out this week, paving way for more work from the ever-impressive Kyle Williams. He could be a sleeper pick.

Pat Bryant (Concussion)

Bryant may very well miss Week 17. We must stayed tuned and, if he is out, Troy Franklin rises to WR2 status.

Rome Odunze (Foot)

Ben Johnson says Rome Odunze has been rehabbing his foot injury: "He's right on track. He's in a good spot."



Meaning?



"He's going to be able to help us this year." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 23, 2025

The Bears have remained optimistic about Odunze, but medical experts have said that Odunze would be unlikely to return this regular season. I would bet that he will be out.

TIGHT ENDS

George Kittle (Ankle Sprain)

49ers tight end George Kittle is dealing with a “mid-to-low ankle sprain,” per source. Kittle said after the game he believed he avoided a high ankle and that is the case. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 23, 2025

The exit of Kittle on Monday Night Football frustrated many Fantasy Football managers. It may have even cost many people a Championship berth. Nonetheless, it trends likely that Kittle will be out this week.

Brock Bowers (Knee)

An injury ridden season for Bowers ends his season as the Raiders placed him on the IR, as of Wednesday.

Dalton Schultz (Knee)

His limited Tuesday status leads us to believe that Schultz will play against the Chargers.

TJ Hockenson (Shoulder)

Though not ruled out yet, Hockenson is very likely to be out on Christmas Day.

David Njoku (Knee)

Njoku remains out of Wednesday practice. He very likely may be out in Week 17, paving way to a big role for Harold Fannin Jr., once again.

Dalton Kincaid (Knee)

The Bills continue to manage Kincaid cautiously. He is questionable to play this week.

