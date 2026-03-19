Detroit Pistons’ Star Cade Cunningham Diagnosed With Uncommon Injury

A dream season for the Detroit Pistons has finally hit a roadblock. On March 19, NBA insider, Shamas Charania reported that star combo guard for the Pistons, Cade Cunningham, was diagnosed with a collapsed lung.

Cade Cunningham Injury Update

Early in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards on March 17, Cunningham suffered the following injury after diving for a loose ball. He was first listed on Detroit’s injury report with back spasms before Charanaia’s report diagnosed his ailment as a collapsed lung. The NBA insider also mentioned in his report that Cunningham was expected to miss an extended period of time.

Detroit set Cunnigham to be re-evaluated in two weeks. Charania said that the Pistons do remain optimistic about the possibility of their star returning for the postseason.

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Fantasy Basketball Impact and Pistons Season Outlook

Although the injury is a significant one, where the Pistons currently stand in the Eastern Conference, it may not have a huge impact on their season. Detroit has a record of 49-19 slating them first in the Eastern Conference. They are currently separated from the second seed, the Boston Celtics, by 3.5 games. With Cunningham out and just 14 games remaining, the Pistons, despite being without their star, should be able to hold onto the first seed. They have proven this season that they are more than capable of playing well without Cunningham. The Pistons have gone 5-2 this season without him.

A couple of players that will be leaned on heavily to fill Cuunnigham’s production are Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris.

Jalen Duren

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

For any fantasy manager who was lucky enough to land fantasy this season, for the remainder of the 2025-2026 season, he should be at his peak of powers. This season, Duren is averaging 19.0 PPG and 10.6 RPG. These averages should both get inflated, especially his PPG average. He gave a sample of what may happen while Cunningham is out in the same game in which Cunningham suffered his injury.

Against the Wizards, Duren had a game-high 36 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. This was his second 30-point outing in his last three games.

For fantasy managers with him, he is a must-start no matter what level of team he is facing. Do not overthink it, lock him in your lineups and close your fantasy app.

Tobias Harris

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) takes a shot before a game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

One player that has flown under the radar of the Pistons’ successful season is veteran wing Tobias Harris. He should be one of the main players in line to fill the role of being a shot creator with Cunnnigham out.

This season he is averaging 13.2 PPG, 5,2 RPG, and 2.3 APG. His points average is the main thing that should tick up, while his increased on-ball opportunities should result in his assists average going up.

Cunningham, notably, this season is averaging the second-most APG in the NBA out of any player, as he averages 9.9.

In the Wizards game, Harris had 12 points, six assists, and five rebounds. The six assists he got in the contest was the highest total in the category he has put up all season.

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