How Jalen Duren Looks to Step Up Amid Recent Cade Cunningham Injury

Following a 130-117 win on Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons look to win their second of two road games against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

Thursday night’s contest is scheduled to be the final meeting between the Pistons and Wizards this year, as Detroit leads the regular season series 2-1.

Not only will the Pistons once again be without forward Isaiah Stewart, who is dealing with a Grade 1 calf sprain, but Detroit star Cade Cunningham has been ruled out of Thursday night’s game and is expected to miss an extended period of time with a collapsed lung, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Jalen Duren Looks to Step Up With Cunningham Out

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Cunningham being out allows Jalen Duren the opportunity to lead the way for the Pistons in Thursday night’s matchup. In the win over the Wizards, Duren led the Pistons, scoring 36 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists, while shooting over 76 percent from the field.

Duren is on another impressive streak of recording double-doubles for the Pistons. Duren has recorded a double-double in four straight games for the Pistons, as Detroit has gone 3-1 during that span, with their one loss coming on the road to the Toronto Raptors, falling 119-108 on Sunday night.

With the Pistons still in control of the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, heading down the final stretch of the season, the performance of Duren, especially with Cunningham out, is pivotal for Detroit to lock up home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Why Duren's Performance Is Key to Pistons Success

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) takes a shot before a game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

In the postseason, Duren’s performance on both ends of the floor is a major key for the Pistons to make a run at their first NBA Finals since 2005. This season, Duren is averaging a career-high 19.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game for Detroit. However, given the recent news surrounding Cunningham, if he is unable to return this season, Duren alone won't be able to lead Detroit to the Finals without Cade at his side.

The Pistons are currently 3.5 games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with 14 games remaining on Detroit’s 2025-26 regular season schedule. If the Pistons were to clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference, it would be the first since the 2006-07 season.

That season featured the Pistons falling short of the NBA Finals, losing to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pistons enter Thursday night’s matchup against the Wizards with a 49-19 overall record, as they look to secure 50 wins for the first time since the 2007-08 season. The tip-off from Capital One Arena between the Pistons and Wizards is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.