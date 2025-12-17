Devin Neal Injury Update: Rookie RB's Injury Could Make Way For Veteran Pro Bowler

The New Orleans Saints underwent a change in the backfield following an injury to five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara. Devin Neal has suited up as the team’s starting back over the last three games, posting solid production in wake of Kamara’s extended absence.

In Week 15, the Saints posted their second straight win, taking down the Carolina Panthers with a 20-17 victory. During the win, Neal was knocked out with a hamstring injury in the first half. The rookie running back was unable to return to action following his injury, as the committee of Evan Hull and Audric Estime took over the reins in the backfield.

The rookie back isn’t expected to miss extended time with his hamstring issue, and is entering Week 16 with a questionable designation ahead of New Orleans’ matchup against the New York Jets. Neal’s fantasy managers should continue the running back’s attendance at practice throughout the week as he works toward a Week 16 return.

Neal has thrived as the Saints’ RB1, racking up 61.6 yards from scrimmage over his three starts. He’s found the endzone in each of his last two games and has emerged with notable fantasy production as the team’s lead back. Over the last four games, Neal is averaging 11.7 points among PPR leagues, finishing among the top-30 backs in fantasy in three different weeks during that span.

As the team gears up for this weekend’s clash versus New York, Neal’s return will help a budding Saints squad, but the looming return of a fellow running back could hamper his fantasy production down the stretch of the season.

Alvin Kamara’s Return Could Hurt Devin Neal’s Fantasy Production

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) is walked off of the field after an injury during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Despite Neal’s production, the Saints’ offense has awaited the return of Kamara over his three game absence. The star back has been managing knee and ankle issues, which has kept him sidelined during New Orleans’ mini two-game win streak.

Kamara last suited up on Nov. 23 during the team’s 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but could be in line to return this weekend. The veteran back remained sidelined at practice last week, but is questionable entering Week 16.

Should Kamara and Neal split carries, both running backs’ fantasy production could take a notable hit in the playoffs over final weeks of the NFL’s regular season. Kamara struggled leading up to his injury in Week 12, eclipsing double-digit scoring margins just once over his last five games.

Neal, on the other hand, sustained solid fantasy production over his latest four-game stretch. He’s in line to sustain his RB1 role with no word on Kamara’s return entering Wednesday’s practice and shouldn’t take much of a hit from a volume perspective.

