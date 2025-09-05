Dolphins' Darren Waller Listed As Doubtful Week 1: Fantasy Football Impact
With Sunday football almost here, there is some uncertainty if Miami's new tight end Darren Waller will suit up for the Dolphins’ season opener. With his availability up in the air, here is the fantasy impact it could have on the other Dolphins' pass catchers if he does not play.
Fantasy Impact If Darren Waller Is Out
The Indianapolis Colts in 2024 had one of the worst secondaries in the NFL. They ranked 26th in passing yards allowed per game, 229.4 yards. Against tight ends in 2024, last year the Colts allowed the 5th most fantasy points to the position. The backup TE for the Dolphins is Julian Hill. Despite the Colts struggling with the TE position, Hill should not be considered a viable play in fantasy. He is primarily used as a blocking tight end. In 2024, over 60% he was used as a run blocker. Over two seasons in 31 games with Miami, he has just logged 18 receptions for 148 yards. The real impact will probably just be dispersed amongst the Dolphins' top two targets on the roste—Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Impact
It was a down year for the Dolphins’ pass game last season. They averaged 219.8 yards per game in 2024. Just the year before, in 2023, they ranked second amongst the NFL for most passing yards per game, with 261.2. Waddle is coming off his worst season statistically in his career, recording under 1,000 yards–744 receiving yards–for the first time. Tyreek Hill is coming off his worst season statistically since 2019, when he recorded 860 receiving yards in 12 games. In 17 games last year, he had 959 receiving yards.
With Waller possibly out of the picture, this will give a slight boost in the two getting off to potential bounce back seasons in 2025. In Waller’s last season in the NFL with the New York Giants in 2023, he had 74 targets over 12 games. This is good for an average of just over six targets a game. It is hard to determine what his target share will be this season, given him being out of the league for a year, where he initially retired, but the talent of Waller and him being in the TE1 spot will definitely warrant his fair share of opportunity.
Overall, there is not a drastic impact if Waller is absent. Hill and Waddle will just become stronger plays.