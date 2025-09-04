Hill Looking for Another Dominant Opening Performance
Miami Dolphins speedster Tyreek Hill has a knack for starting every season off in a big way.
In 2024, Hill put together an outstanding performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching seven passes for 130 yards, a touchdown, and an 18.6 yards per catch average.
In 2023, Hill's 11 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns were a big reason the Dolphins were able to sneak past the Los Angeles Chargers for a 1-0 start. In 2022 against the New England Patriots he made his big debut with the team, securing 94 yards on eight catches.
That's an average of 110 receiving yards in three openers with the Dolphins for Hill.
Despite Hill being an individual success due to his skill set on the field, he points to a total team effort that has propelled some of his biggest career outings being in Week 1.
“I don’t know, the coaches just do a good job. We have great offensive coaches here and the O-line, they do a really good job of protecting Tua (Tagovailoa). Hill told reporters Wednesday. "I guess I’m just the lucky one to be on the other side of making those plays, so I’m very grateful. Never going to take it for granted. I’m going to continue to work and hopefully I have another big game, who knows.”
A concern for Hill having a big game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday has to do with his current health. Earlier this year, he underwent surgery on his wrist to fix a torn ligament and a second surgery to remove screws related to said surgery.
Now, Hill has appeared on the Dolphins' first injury report for Week 1 and had limited participation in practice Wednesday with an oblique and calf issue, but it does not sound as though that will keep him from starting.
In fact, he sounds like he will be fully healthy and ready to get a big win.
"I feel great. I’m one of those guys, I never fall out of shape," Hill said. "I feel like I’ll always be like the hardest worker on the team no matter what, because I’m always doing the small things.
"I can’t wait to see what happens. Obviously, me and Tua, I know that’s like a real big connection thing, so I think we’ll be fine. We’ll just have to wait and see."
One big way that Hill can start Week 1 off with a bang is by catching a deep ball from Tagovailoa, which will help to put behind the "fractured" relationship concerns that dominated the conversation involving the pair over the summer.
Tagovailoa referred to the relationship as "good," and added, "I think once people see Tyreek score on Sunday, everyone will forget about that."
Should Hill put together a Week 1 performance of 100-plus yards, it also would serve as a massive reminder that his not being named a captain for 2025 is also not the big deal that it's made out to be.
Hill on Not Being Named Captain in 2025
Hill was not named a team captain for the first time since joining the Dolphins in 2022, but he understands that the title is not what makes him a leader.
"At the end of that day, I feel like it’s about the team and I don’t need a title to be able to lead," Hil said, "I’m going to continue to push the standard, what Coach and these guys are pushing in the locker room, and I’ve always been a guy that led by example."
Hill may not have been named a captain, but his strong starts are a major reason the title does not hold as much weight for him. He can set the pace for the game and his teammates with another great Week 1 game, and lead by example with his actions on the field.
In the final analysis, it is all about wins.
"The captain thing is great," Hill said, "but like I said, I’m going to continue to do the small things which is work hard, show up each and every day and bust my tail for this team and try to win games."