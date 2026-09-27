Dolphins Fantasy Football Sleeper Stock Rises after De'Von Achane Injury

De'Von Achane has been a key figure in the Miami Dolphins' offense in his four seasons in the NFL, and his questionable status with a knee injury will significantly alter the Dolphins' fantasy football outlook. The Dolphins will turn to Ollie Gordon II at running back, with Jaylen Wright also injured for the Dolphins.

Fantasy Football Impact

RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Achane has been the Dolphins trusted RB1, despite averaging just 7.0 fantasy points early in the 2026 NFL season. Achane limped off the field in the Dolphins game against the Chiefs, and his status will be one to monitor the remainder of the weekend and heading into a Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

Ollie Gordon II is in his second season in the NFL and has just 206 rushing yards in his early career. With Achane out, Gordon II will have to step up in his absence. Before Week 3, Gordon II had just 15 snaps in the previous two games for the Dolphins, but his load will increase if Achane is set to miss more time.

Gordon II has 28 rushing yards against the Chiefs on eight attempts. The running back also has a rushing touchdown to get the Dolphins on the board. Gordon is ranked 89th for running backs, but with Jaylen Wright still dealing with a foot/leg injury and with Achane injured, Gordon II looks to become a bigger target for the Dolphins.

If Achane is ruled out for Week 4, Gordon II is a flex option in deeper leagues.

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Malik Willis has had a quiet start to the 2026 season, with just 417 yards and one touchdown through halftime of Week 3. Willis has also rushed for 45 yards and one touchdown.

Achane's injury puts more pressure on Willis, which might mean the quarterback will throw the ball to his receivers more often. Willis should not be started in fantasy leagues, given his lack of consistency, and Achane's injury adds to uncertainty around his position, with Achane also being a good pass catcher.

Which Dolphins Can Be Trusted In Fantasy Football?

Achane should not be dropped, given his fantasy outlook remains high, unless he is expected to miss a significant period of time. Meanwhile, Gordon II and Willis will have bigger roles to play moving forward for the Dolphins. Gordon II is a fringe flex play, while Willis remains a QB2 in most fantasy leagues.