Drake London, Darnell Mooney To Play On SNF Vs. Minnesota Vikings
The Atlanta Falcons suffered a tough loss in Week 1, falling 23-20 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener. Looking to bounce back versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, Atlanta received good news ahead of Sunday’s matchup.
On Friday, Atlanta’s injury report revealed both Drake London and Darnell Mooney will suit up versus the Vikings on Sunday night. London suffered a shoulder injury during the second half of Atlanta’s Week 1 loss, forcing him to miss the remainder of the game.
Despite entering the week with a questionable designation, Friday’s practice revealed the team’s No.1 wideout will be ready for Sunday night’s contest.
In Week 1, London hauled in eight catches for 55 yards despite the loss. The fourth-year wideout is coming off a breakout campaign in 2024, posting 100 receptions for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns.
For Mooney, the sixth-year receiver will make his season debut after suffering a shoulder injury during training camp.
Atlanta’s two leading receivers from last season will play a crucial role for the squad as the team searches for its first win of the 2025 campaign. Here’s a look at the fantasy outlook for the Falcons’ wideouts as they gear up for Atlanta’s Week 2 showdown versus Minnesota.
Drake London, Darnell Mooney Fantasy Outlook For Week 2
Coming off a minor shoulder injury, London’s fantasy owners should not consider sitting the star wideout. London’s immense volume is too great to ignore, He should be an unquestioned starter among PPR leagues on a weekly basis.
In Week 1, London saw 15 targets from Michael Penix Jr., good for a target share of nearly 36% in the Falcons’ passing attack. London finished the game with 13.5 points in PPR leagues.
A season ago, London finished the year with 158 targets, which ranked third in the NFL. His combination of volume and production make him a weekly starter and a high-end WR1 option.
For Mooney, he’ll be a start/sit candidate this weekend, depending on depth and outside options at flex. Mooney entered the season with a positional ranking of WR51 in PPR format and an overall ADP of 137.
Mooney’s currently rostered in roughly 67% of ESPN Fantasy leagues, according to FantasyPros data, and could be a waiver option as he prepares for his season debut. Atlanta’s pass-heavy scheme also creates an argument for Mooney’s case to start in fantasy for Week 2.