Fantasy Football Week 2 Injury Updates Including Xavier Worthy And Drake London
If you are not paying attention to our weekly injury report, then what are you doing? Football is a violent game, and players get hurt. Even if a player is active, any lingering injury will limit his effectiveness. That makes is extremely vital to be aware of all relevant injuries applicable to both your fantasy assets, and their depth chart counterparts. These are players to look into ahead of Week 2.
QUARTERBACKS
Brock Purdy - Luckily for fantasy managers, quarterbacks remain quite healthy this week. Brock Purdy is the only notable injury. His injury is with his non-throwing shoulder, therefore he will be limited in practice, but should expect to play Week 2.
RUNNING BACKS
Austin Ekeler - He is working through a shoulder injury, but limited practice is a precaution for a Thursday Night Football game. He expects to be active, but perhaps a slight boost to Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
Quinshon Judkins* - This is not an injury, but a notable start/sit decision. Will he play Week 2? Reports suggest that Quinshon Judkins will make his NFL debut this Sunday, but a fantasy football sit as his playing-time should be very limited.
Roschon Johnson - He looks to play in Week 2 dealing with a foot injury. He is not startable in fantasy football, but is handcuff value.
Will Shipley - Working with a rib injury, he is very likely to be out a little while. Massive boost to Tank Bigsby right off the bat. Bigsby is not startable this week, but a great handcuff stash.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Xavier Worthy - In a collision with Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy dislocated his shoulder. As is common with dislocations, Worthy will not require surgery (although should get it in the offseason). He will still need some rehab and thus, miss at least one game. Boost to Hollywood Brown.
Malik Nabers - This back injury is being managed with no big threat. He plans to play Week 2.
Drake London - Reports just came out that Drake London will play Week 2. This is huge for fantasy football managers.
Darnell Mooney - He practiced today alongside Drake London. This is expected to be a debut on Sunday for Darnell Mooney, providing a great boost to the Falcons.
Jauan Jennings - The scans on Jauan Jennings shoulder came back clean, providing optimism that he will play in Week 2. Stay tuned to confirm this report, but it seems more likely than not that Jennings will play.
Jayden Reed - I did not anticipate Jayden Reed to play as well as he did in Week 1 following a Jones Fracture recovery. That being said, he will still be managed with re-injury risk. He will play Week 2 with no limitations.
TIGHT ENDS
George Kittle - This is a massive blow to fantasy managers, as Kittle will miss at least four games on the IR. He is known for being injury prone with a vast history of soft-tissue injuries. Boost to Jauan Jennings (If Active), Ricky Pearsall, and Christian McCaffrey.
Brock Bowers - Fans held their breath on Sunday when Brock Bowers left the game with a knee injury, but he ended up being just fine. Bowers is being managed this week and while reports are currently limited, he suggests to play in Week 1. Stay tuned for further news updates.
Isaiah Likely - He still awaits his NFL debut. With an ankle injury, Likely is still not practicing today, a key day of the week for injury updates. Missing Thursday would pretty much guarantee that he does not play Week 2. I expect that to be the case.