Drake London's Return Could Hinder Falcons TE's Recent Fantasy Football Rise

The Atlanta Falcons pulled off one of their best wins of the season in Week 15, taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 29-28 victory on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta dealt with a plethora of injuries ahead of Sunday’s win, as the offense set a new season-high in passing yards without its leading receiver.

Drake London missed his fourth consecutive game in Week 15 with a knee injury, leaving his status up in the air for Week 16. The Falcons are slated to take on the Arizona Cardinals, and remain hopeful regarding the star wideout’s status as he works his way back from an extended absence.

The star wideout could return in time for Sunday’s game, though London’s fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status ahead of their Week 16 clash. He will come back to an offense that’s coming off his best performance of the season, potentially offering immense fantasy value in the most crucial weeks of the season.

London dominated fantasy leading up to his injury, posting three WR1 finishes over his last five games, averaging 24.4 points among PPR leagues during that span. With London potentially set to return, his presence will have a vast impact on the Falcons’ offense from a fantasy football perspective. Here’s how his return could affect Atlanta in Week 16:

Drake London Could Hamper Kyle Pitts’ Recent Upward Trend In Fantasy

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) reacts after catching a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In London’s absence, star tight end Kyle Pitts has dominated the target share in Atlanta’s passing game. The pass-catcher has emerged as the team’s leading receiver over the last three games, igniting a significant upward trend in fantasy. Pitts has averaged 112.6 yards per game during such a span, recording three top-six finishes among tight ends in PPR.

Pitts is coming off a dominant 12-catch, 166-yard, three-touchdown performance, posting a season-high 45.6 PPR points, the highest single-game mark of any tight end this season. Pitts will remain an integral contributor in Atlanta’s passing game, but will be reduced to a lesser role with London looking to return. The star wideout is averaging 10.4 targets per game to Pitts’ 6.9 targets per contest.

Regardless of London’s return, Pitts should remain one of the top tight ends in fantasy down the stretch of the season, offering immensely valuable production in the first week of the postseason. Still, the 24-year-old will be a welcome re-addition to the Falcons’ offense.

In the run game, Bijan Robinson has sustained notable output throughout the season, entering Week 16 ranked as RB4 among PPR leagues. Like Pitts, Robinson dominated in the team’s Week 15 win over Tampa Bay, racking up 29.5 PPR points on the back of a 175-scrimmage yard effort. The star running back will remain a must-start over the final weeks of the fantasy season.

Atlanta will look to build on its stellar Week 15 win with its star wideout set to return coming off one of the team’s best performances of the year.

