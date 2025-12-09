When the fantasy playoffs arrive, reliability becomes everything, and that’s exactly why managers can’t fully trust Drake London. His talent isn’t in question, but the environment around him is. Recovery from a knee injury, the Falcons being out of playoff contention, an inconsistent quarterback situation, a history of boom-or-bust performances, and a tough upcoming schedule against solid defenses have made London one of the league’s most unpredictable wideouts.



As the postseason approaches, and every lineup decision can make or break a championship run, trusting London feels less like strategy and more like a leap of faith.

Drake London's Inconsistent Performances

Even though Drake London has emerged as one of the top wide receivers in both the NFL and fantasy football, currently sitting as the WR11 and averaging 19.7 points per game despite missing four games, his 2025 season has still come with noticeable inconsistencies. When he’s on, his ceiling is elite: he’s cleared his season average four times with explosive performances of 25.0 points in Week 4 ,31.8 in Week 6, 38.8 in Week 9, and 24.4 in Week 10.



But the downside is just as real. London has dipped below that average five times, posting 13.5 points in Week 1, 5.9 points in Week 2, 10.5 points in Week 3, 8.2 points in Week 7, and 18.9 points in Week 11. With results ranging from floor-crushing lows to week-winning highs, London’s volatility makes him a risky play for fantasy managers entering the playoffs.

Atlanta Falcons QB Situation

Another factor impacting London’s outlook is the change in quarterback play. Michael Penix Jr., with whom London produced the bulk of his fantasy value this season, is now out for the remainder of the year. Penix delivered 1,982 passing yards on 60.1% completion with 9 touchdowns and 3 interceptions before going down. Now the offense turns back to Kirk Cousins, who has thrown for 845 yards on 60.9% completion with 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. London will have to re-establish chemistry with Cousins, adding yet another layer of uncertainty as the fantasy playoffs approach.

Drake London Injury Update

Drake London has been sidelined since Week 12 with the knee injury he suffered in Week 11 against the Panthers. On Monday’s injury report, he was listed as an estimated non-participant, putting him on track to potentially miss his fourth straight game on Thursday Night Football against the Buccaneers. Head coach Raheem Morris initially described London as “day to day,” but he has now gone three full weeks without any practice reps.

Falcons WR Drake London remains day-to-day, per HC Raheem Morris.



With the Falcons already eliminated from playoff contention, the team has little incentive to rush him back. We’ll have to see what Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s injury reports reveal, but for now, all signs point to London sitting out once again.

Falcons Upcoming Schedule



If Drake London is able to suit up, he faces a challenging three-week stretch:

Week 15 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 20th-ranked defense vs. wide receivers in fantasy

Week 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals: 17th-ranked defense vs. wide receivers in fantasy

Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams: 18th-ranked defense vs. wide receivers in fantasy

Even if London returns healthy, these matchups could make it difficult for him to replicate his usual production.

